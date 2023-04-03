The return of Harry Potter — everything we know about the HBO Max series

“Yer a wizard Harry,” Hagrid said 22 years ago when he came to bring Harry Potter to Hogwarts, the magical school of wizardry where Potter would learn of his fate.

It’s been 12 years since the series’ final film “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” came out and since then, while there have been spin-offs like “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” the trio — Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley haven’t been prominently featured in the spin-offs.

But now it seems they will be returning. A new Harry Potter series may be coming to HBO Max in the near future.

J.K. Rowling, the book’s author, may be a producer of the series. Deadline confirmed Rowling is in talks with Warner Bros. to join the team. Even though the series is still in its beginning stages without a release date, the basic concept behind it is each season will be one book. This means the series will span seven seasons and will likely be streaming on HBO Max, per Variety.

Warner Bros. hasn’t announced the series yet. Bloomberg reported the news from people who asked not to be identified. Rowling’s involvement is said to be creative control over the series, but she will likely be involved in the day to day operations of the show.

Not many other details are known about the series, and questions remain like will any of the original cast members return and how the series will differ from the original movies.

The Wizarding World has been a smash success.

Earning $9.59 billion since the 2001 debut of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” the Harry Potter franchise is the third highest grossing franchise of all-time, per Statista. The Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars are the only two franchises ahead of it.

When’s the Harry Potter HBO series release date?

The series doesn’t have a release date yet.

When did the first Harry Potter movie come out?

“Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” released on November 14, 2001.

When did the last Harry Potter movie come out?

“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2” released on July 15, 2011. The latest movie in the franchise that came out was “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” on April 15, 2022.

What is the best Harry Potter movie?

The Harry Potter series has outperformed the Fantastic Beasts series at the box office, according to Screen Rant. The most popular films in the franchise on Rotten Tomatoes are “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2,” “Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban” and “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire.”

Is it too soon for a Harry Potter reboot?

While it’s only been 12 years since the series debut, other reboots have happened in a similar time frame. The highly popular “Gossip Girl” came out in 2007 and had a short reboot in 2021. Margaret Darby said in Deseret News article, “But in spite an overall sameness to the original series — it was still a show about spoiled Manhattan high schoolers — the series was a flop.”

It’s true, sometimes reboots flop, but other times, they end up being successful.

Other reboots like “The Karate Kid” and “Doctor Who” have amassed large audiences and performed well, per Entertainment Weekly. Sometimes with the right mix of nostalgia around a show or series and creative re-imagining, reboots can succeed.

Where are the Harry Potter movies streaming?

Peacock Premium. Decider said the Harry Potter series was streaming on HBO Max until February 2023, but now they’re available on Peacock.

Will there be a Fantastic Beasts 4?

Eddie Redmayne said in NME he had no knowledge of a Fantastic Beasts 4 at this time.

