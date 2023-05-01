‘The Chosen’ partners with the Prison Fellowship to stream the series in U.S. prisons

The hit series “The Chosen” announced a partnership with the Christian nonprofit organization Prison Fellowship, which means the show will be available for streaming in more than 300 prisons in the U.S.

James Ackerman, president and CEO of Prison Fellowship, said in a press release sent to the Deseret News, “We are more than thrilled to make this high-quality, Gospel-focused production available to those in prison. Our prayer is that it will impact more lives as it already has the more than 110 million people around the globe who have viewed the series.”

The series will be available through the streaming platform Floodlight, a closed-circuit platform which the Prison Fellowship developed in March 2020.

Angel Studios’ show “The Chosen” chronicles the life and ministry of Jesus Christ. The show includes characters like Peter and Mary, and brings narrative from the Gospels to life. It’s a crowdfunded show with seven seasons total planned.

Jonathan Roumie is the actor who plays Jesus on the show. According to the Deseret News, he has said, “I love Jesus and it is the honor of my life to get to portray him. As long as God keeps bringing me stories that I can honor him with, to me, it doesn’t matter what genre they may or may not fall into. It just happens to be that at this stage, there is a lot for me to mine and relate too that are in sort of the faith-minded genre.”

At this point, Season 4 is 19% funded, according to the Angel Studios website. The series has won some awards since its debut. Season 3 of “The Chosen” walked away with the Epiphany Prize in the Movieguide Awards and Roumie himself was nominated for most inspiring performance in TV.

Where to watch ‘The Chosen’

“The Chosen’ is available to watch via Angel Studios’ streaming platform. It’s free to watch and the first three seasons are currently available.

‘The Chosen’ Season 4

Season 4 of “The Chosen” started filming in March 2023, according to Angel Studios’ website. The first episode of the season is expected to release sometime in 2024, but there isn’t a timeline for release yet.

Where is ‘The Chosen’ filmed?

Goshen, Utah, and Midlothian, Texas. Angel Studios’ website said, “The Goshen site is typically used for scenes and settings in Jerusalem that we have seen in previous seasons. The production crew uses Camp Hoblitzelle for extensive outdoor settings that resemble Israel’s environment and their 30,000-square-foot soundstage.”

