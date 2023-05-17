Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in a ‘near catastrophic car chase’ involving paparazzi

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland were in a “near catastrophic car chase” involving paparazzi on Tuesday, a spokesperson for Prince Harry said.

The incident happened after Harry, Meghan and Doria attended an award ceremony in New York City, where Meghan received the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Award, per ABC News.

“This relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD (New York Police Department) officers,” a spokesperson for Harry said, per The Guardian.

“While being a public figure comes with a level of interest from the public, it should never come at the cost of anyone’s safety,” the statement continued.

“Dissemination of these images, given the ways in which they were obtained, encourages a highly intrusive practice that is dangerous to all involved.”

The New York City Police Department has not confirmed knowledge of the incident, reports the BBC.

Meghan was accompanied by Harry and her mother as she received the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Award for “her global advocacy to empower and advocate on behalf of women and girls,” per ABC News.

“Because of this foundation, so many of our youth have been instilled with self-worth and limitless possibility no matter their race, gender, class, sexual orientation, disability or age,” Meghan said as she accepted the award, per ABC News. “Your collective work in pursuit of a world where every person is truly valued is nothing short of awe inspiring.”