Suspected stalker arrested outside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California home

A 29-year-old man suspected of stalking was arrested outside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s home in Montecito, California, early Monday morning.

Kevin Garcia Valdovinos was caught lurking outside Harry and Meghan’s Montecito mansion by the couple’s security team around 2 a.m. on Monday morning, according to TMZ. Valdovinos was arrested and booked on misdemeanor stalking charges. He was later released on $2,500 bail.

It is unclear whether Harry and Meghan or either of their two children were home at the time of the incident.

The couple have lived in their California home since June 2020, reports The Independent. Their 18,000 square foot home rests on a sprawling 5.4 acres.

This is the second time the couple was targeted by a potential intruder at their California property. In December 2020, a man, named by TMZ as Nikolas Brooks, was caught trespassing on the couple’s property on Christmas Eve.

Brooks reportedly returned to the property on Dec. 26 and was arrested and charged with one count of misdemeanor trespassing.

“I don’t know why I went to their place, that’s kind of where I ended up. I drove across the country — I know it’s crazy,” Brooks told The Sun in March 2021.

“I’ve been told to stay away and that I’m never allowed back there but I don’t have to appear in court. I was in jail for a night and they told me to stay away in future.”

On Tuesday night, Harry and Meghan were in a “near catastrophic car chase” involving paparazzi, a spokesperson for Harry said.

The incident happened after Harry, Meghan and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, attended an award ceremony in New York City, where Meghan received the Ms. Foundation’s Women of Vision Award, per ABC News.