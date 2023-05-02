Hollywood writers go on strike, halting production on many TV shows

Hollywood’s writers are going on strike, which means some of your favorite shows might come out much later than normal.

The unions representing more than 11,000 Hollywood writers “voted unanimously to call a strike,” and started picketing on Tuesday, according to a union statement.

The Board of Directors of the @WGAwest and the Council of the @WGAeast, acting upon the authority granted to them by their memberships, have voted unanimously to call a strike, effective 12:01 AM, Tuesday, May 2. — Writers Guild of America West (@WGAWest) May 2, 2023

What are Hollywood writers asking for with the strike?

One of the most notable and critical asks from the Writers Guild of America requesting to “require companies to staff television shows with a certain number of writers for a specified period of time ‘whether needed or not,’” The New York Times reported.

Why that request? Writers are exasperated by demanding work conditions that have stemmed from the rise of streaming — with so much content out there, there’s only so many people who can produce it all.

How will the Hollywood writer’s strike affect late night TV?

Viewers will start to notice changes most quickly with shows like “Saturday Night Live,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” In its place will most likely be reality shows played on repeat that aren’t included within the guild, per The Times.

Picketing will take place outside 10 major studios in Los Angeles, as well as in Manhattan in front of Netflix’s headquarters. Other goals with the strike include “raising writers’ minimum wages and ensuring that compensation and residuals for writers whose projects appear only on streaming services are paid in line with those whose work is in theaters,” according to The Washington Post.

“Though our negotiating committee began this process intent on making a fair deal, the studios’ responses have been wholly insufficient given the existential crisis writers are facing,” the Writers Guild of America West said in a statement on Twitter.

How are writers, actors reacting to the writers strike?

Despite a rise in popularity and profits on streaming services like Netflix and Disney+, “median writer-producer pay has declined 4%, or 23% when adjusted for inflation,” NBC News reported from Writers Guild of America reports.

Raphael Bob-Waksberg, the creator of Netflix’s comedy animated series “BoJack Horseman” is in favor of the strike and told NBC News that television will be better off because of it.

“I think we’re getting to the point where it’s going to be that the only people who can afford to try to start a career in television or movies are going to be people who are independently wealthy already, which I don’t think is good for television or movies. I don’t think we want that.”

Jimmy Fallon also expressed support on the red carpet at the Met Gala to CNN Monday saying, “I wouldn’t have a show if it wasn’t for my writers and I support them all the way.”

How are production companies reacting to the writer’s strike?

Media and tech companies are under pressure during a time of economic uncertainty, and after skyrocketing subscriptions during the COVID-19 pandemic, many streaming services are experiencing a slowdown.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, representation for Hollywood production companies, said in a statement that it was offering “generous increases in compensation,” and is open to continuing negotiations, per the Post.