Tuesday, May 2, 2023 | 
Met Gala highlights and reactions to the wildest looks last night

Doja Cat and Jared Leto both chose to dress as Karl Lagerfeld’s cat, Choupette

By Margaret Darby
Rihanna attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty” exhibition on Monday, May 1, 2023, in New York.

Evan Agostini, Invision via Associated Press

In typical fashion, the Met Gala relied on shock value to impress viewers.

In a nutshell: Galagoers paid homage to German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, Karlie Kloss announced her pregnancy, a cockroach party-crashed, Doja Cat and Jared Leto dressed as cats, Anna Wintour and Billy Nighy debuted their relationship and Rihanna was feeling “expensive.”

Rihanna showed up to the event fashionably late (literally) in an elaborate Valentino white gown with $25 million worth of Cartier jewels, per Page Six. The singer’s gown paid tribute to the “Chanel brides” who often closed Lagerfeld’s runway shows, per Vogue.

Rihanna was not the only star at the Gala that left viewers with their jaws on the floor — let’s take a look at the best Twitter reactions to the wildest 2023 Met Gala looks.

Doja Cat and Jared Leto pay homage to Choupette

Doja Cat and Jared Leto both chose to pay homage to Lagerfeld’s beloved cat, Choupette. Both stars channeled the blue-cream tortie Birman cat in their own unique way — and fans had a lot to say about it.

Twitter reactions to the wildest Met Gala looks

Lil Nas X, Pedro Pascal, Kendall Jenner and (the lack of) Blake Lively all had fans talking. Here is what Twitter said about the wildest Met Gala looks.