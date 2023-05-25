How Tina Turner changed the music industry

Singer Tina Turner, known as “The Queen of Rock n Roll,” died in her Switzerland home on Wednesday.

The singer known for hits like “Proud Mary,” “What’s Love Got to Do with It” and “River Deep — Mountain High” is one of the bestselling artists of all time. She’s won 12 Grammy awards in addition to receiving a Grammys Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018, according to Britannica. She’s also been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

When Turner was 73 years old, she became the oldest person to be on the cover of Vogue and she was the first Black woman to be on the coveted Rolling Stone cover. According to BBC, Turner has sold over 100 million records worldwide.

Turner’s legendary career was marked not just by her hit music, but her influence on the music industry. Here’s a look back at Turner’s lengthy career.

How did Tina Turner become a rock star?

In the rural unincorporated town in which Turner was born is only home to a couple hundred people. Born in Nutbush, Tennessee, on Nov. 26, 1939, Turner was born as Anna Mae Bullock and “had a disrupted childhood.” According to BBC, one night, she went to a nightclub with her sister and saw Ike Turner.

Later, she was given the microphone so she could sing and later sang with Ike Turner’s band, the Kings of Rhythm. In 1960, lead singer Art Lassiter didn’t show up for the recording of the song “Fool in Love.” BBC said Bullock filled in for him and the song was passed on to a local record label. Bullock soon changed her name to Tina, married Ike Turner and “Fool in Love” as well as “It’s Gonna Work Out Fine” performed well on Billboard charts.

She and Ike Turner had a successful music career together for several years. According to Harvard Business Review, Tina Turner left him due to abuse. She said, “For a long time I felt like I was stuck, with no way out of the unhealthy situation I was in. Not knowing where I was headed or what I could do to get out was painful. But then I had a series of encounters with different people who encouraged me to start chanting.”

The Guardian reported when Turner left her marriage in 1978, she had released two solo records. “It would take until she released her fifth album, 1984’s Private Dancer, for her to supplant the old image of the shimmying rock ’n’ roller — and escape premature relegation to the oldies circuit — with one of a powerful, mullet-sporting, leather-clad pop icon.”

She would later set a Guinness World Record for “largest paying concert attendance for a solo artist.” The New York Times said Turner performed in front of 180,000 people at the Maracanã Stadium in Rio de Janeiro in 1988. The singer also had sold the most concert tickets out of any solo performer in history after her “Twenty Four Seven” tour in 2000.

While the singer announced her retirement after that tour, The New York Times said she would perform with Beyonce at the 2008 Grammy Awards and did a tour in commemoration of her 50 years in the music industry. The star then officially retired and released her second memoir, “My Love Story.”

Turner is remembered for her remarkable impact on the music industry. A 2018 article from The Guardian said Turner made history with the way she “merged sound and movement at a critical turning point in rock history, navigating and reflecting back the technological innovations of a new pop-music era in the ’60s and ’70s.”

Black Music Scholar said she would “set the tone” for artists like Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey, Beyonce and others. Her 1984 album “Private Dancer” sold more than 20 million copies worldwide and earned her four Grammys.

When Turner was honored as one of the top 100 artists of all time in Rolling Stone magazine, Janet Jackson said, “Tina’s story is not one of victimhood but one of incredible triumph. She’s transformed herself into an international sensation — an elegant powerhouse.” Reuters said Turner was ranked No. 63 on that list.

After her death, several individuals highlighted her impact on the industry, calling her a “trailblazer” and “unstoppable.” On her website on Wednesday, Beyonce posted, “My beloved queen. I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

Former President Barack Obama said on Twitter, “Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself — speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never fade.”

Carey also commemorated Turner on Wednesday, “The words legendary, iconic, diva, and superstar are often overused and yet Tina Turner embodies them all and so many more — an incredible performer, musician and trailblazer. To me, she will always be a survivor and an inspiration to women everywhere. Her music will continue to inspire generations to come. Rest in Peace, Queen.”

Cher also paid tribute to Turner. Billboard said Cher called her “one of the great artists” and said “There was no other person like her. There was no other person who could come close to who she was.”

Tina Turner hit songs

Throughout Turner’s career, she had several hit songs. Here are her top 15 songs, according to Billboard.



“What’s Love Got to Do With It.” “Private Dancer.” “Proud Mary.” “The Best.” “Better Be Good to Me.” “Nutbush City Limits.” “We Don’t Need Another Hero.” “I Can’t Stand the Rain.” “Break Every Rule.” “It’s Gonna Work Out Fine.” “River Deep — Mountain High.” “Funkier Than a Mosquita’s Tweeter.” “The Acid Queen.” “Typical Male.” “Goldeneye.”

Her hit song “What’s Love Got to Do With It” was Turner’s only solo No. 1 on the charts. According to BBC, this song made her the oldest woman during that time to have a No. 1 song on the charts. She’s also remembered for transforming Credence Clearwater Revival’s “Proud Mary” into a hit song. She and Beyonce performed this song as a duet at the 2008 Grammys.

Who did Tina Turner influence?

Turner influenced several other artists with her characteristic style and explosive music. Buzzfeed compiled a list of artists whose careers Turner influenced and included: Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez, Janet Jackson, Janis Joplin, Fergie, Rihanna, Fantasia Barrino, Lady Gaga, Pink, Janelle Monae, Joan Jett, Kelly Clarkson, Bonnie Tyler, Tracy Chapman, Miley Cyrus, Joan Osborne, Ciara, Jennifer Hudson and Nina Kraviz.

