Lego set to (Boba) fête Star Wars with new May the 4th, Return of the Jedi anniversary releases

Nobody celebrates Star Wars Day, May the 4th, like Lego, and the Danish toymaker is busting out both new brick sets and some fun giveaways to celebrate the long-running Disney franchise.

And this time around, Lego is recognizing the wildly popular “May the Fourth Be With You” celebration alongside the the 40th anniversary of Return of the Jedi, which is back in theaters on May 25.

And, for Utah Star Wars fans looking for bragging rights, a new report from Bookies.com scanned Google Trends data from 2020-2023 and found that the Beehive State held down the #1 spot in all four years when it comes to searching for all things Star Wars.

Here’s a run down of new Lego sets and Star Wars Day deals:

X-Wing Starfighter

The 1,949-piece kits comes with a Luke Skywalker mini-figure and an R2-D2 mini figure. It became available to Lego VIP members on May 1 but will become available to all on May 4. The kit sells for $239.99

Emperor’s Throne Room Diorama

Recreate the duel between Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader Return of the Jedi! The 807-piece kit comes with three mini-figures. Price: $99.99 and is currently available per Lego website.

Endor Speeder Chase Diorama

Stage your own speeder bike adventures with Luke Skywalker, Princess Leia and a Scout Trooper. The 608-piece set sells for $79.99 and is currently available per Lego website.

Executor Super Star Destroyer

The 17-inch long ship comes with display stand with a nameplate and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi 40th anniversary plaque. Currently out of stock per Lego website.

Mandalorian Fang Fighter vs. TIE Interceptor

Replay your favorite Mandalorian scenes with this 957-piece set that comes with four mini-figures and accessories. The kit sells for $99.99 but is currently showing as out of stock on the Lego website.

Pirate Snub Fighter

Another cool ship from the Mandalorian series. The 285-piece kit comes with two mini-figures and sells for $34.99 on the Lego website.

Battle of Endor Heroes

Build five Lego Brickheadz figures with this 549-piece set. The kit sells for $39.99 on the Lego website.

And, from May 1 through May 7, Lego is offering giveaways including a miniature X-Wing Starfighter with purchases of $40 or more; a Death Star II with purchases of Star Wars items priced $150 or more; and a commemorative coin set for VIP member purchases of $85 or more.

