As ‘Yellowstone’ ends in November, sequel set to begin in December

The sun is setting on the hit Western television series “Yellowstone” in November, with a sequel show taking its place in December.

The Hollywood Reporter detailed that this news “follows a protracted scheduling battle with star Kevin Costner.”

Is “Yellowstone” done after Season 5? As the regular show is set to end, details about whether or not Costner will be a part of the sequel series is still unknown.

According to Fortune, a Paramount spokesperson explained, “Kevin Costner is a big part of ‘Yellowstone’ and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come.”

CBS News reported that Paramount said, “The sequel, still untitled, will premiere in December on the Paramount cable network, which also televises ‘Yellowstone.’”

Other details: The Associated Press reported that the new series will be picking up where the original show will leave off in the final episodes airing in November, with actor Matthew McConaughey rumored to be signed on to star in the sequel.

A Paramount spokesperson did not confirm that McConaughey was joining the show, but did describe the actor as “a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

Quotes to note: “We’ve been able to create a show that didn’t start out being popular but did it on its own terms,” Kevin Costner told The Associated Press.

The Hollywood Reporter detailed that the CEO and president of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, Chris McCarthy, said in a statement, “‘Yellowstone’ has been the cornerstone on which we have launched an entire universe of global hits — from ‘1883’ to ‘Tulsa King,’ and I am confident our ‘Yellowstone’ sequel will be another big hit, thanks to the brilliant creative mind of Taylor Sheridan and our incredible casts who bring these shows to life.”

