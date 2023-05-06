Where was Prince George at coronation? He was making history

Prince George played a special role at his grandfather’s coronation ceremony on Saturday — and he made history.

George — the son of Prince William and Princess Kate — was the youngest future monarch to ever play an official role in a coronation ceremony, reports The Telegraph. The nine-year-old prince entered Westminster Abbey on Saturday with King Charles III as a Page of Honor.

With help from other pages, George carried the king’s scarlet robes during his procession through the nave of Westminster Abbey.

Eight pages, including George, served King Charles and Queen Camilla during the service. Tasked with carrying the king’s robes were: Prince George; Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, 13; Nicholas Barclay, 13; and Ralph Tollemache, 12. All three boys are friends of George, according to The Telegraph.

Queen Camilla selected four of her own Pages of Honor. Serving Camilla were her three grandsons, twins Gus and Louis Lopes, 13, and Freddy Parker Bowles, 13; and her great-nephew, Arthur Elliot, 10.

George, now second in the line of succession, wore a knee-length red overcoat with gold trimmings with a white jabot, white gloves and black pants with gold trim.

After dutifully carrying his grandfather’s robes, George took a seat behind the king for the duration of the ceremony.

“It’s a lovely idea to involve their own family members in these roles, rather than having aristocrats’ sons and daughters doing it. It is all part of the inclusivity of the family and strengthens their bonds,” royal author Hugo Vickers previously told The Times of Charles and Camilla involving their grandchildren in the ceremony.

“Bringing George in also sends all the right symbolism for the future and gives him something he will always remember,” Vickers added.

Watch George enter Westminster Abbey with Charles

In this video, Prince George assists in carrying King Charles’ scarlet robes as he enters Westminster Abbey.