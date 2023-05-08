Production for “Stranger Things” Season 5: Part 2 have been delayed due to the writers’ strike, according to CNN.

In a tweeted statement, co-creators and showrunners Ross and Matt Duffer said, “While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike.”

Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins. While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then -- over and out. #wgastrong — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) May 6, 2023

According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources from Netflix confirmed that “Stranger Things” Season 5 “will be pushed to a time to be determined.”

Why are the writers of ‘Stranger Things’ on strike?

The Writers Guild of America officially went on strike on May 2, citing the inability to strike a new payment deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. The alliance represents major streaming platforms, including Netflix, as previously reported by the Deseret News.

The writers guild has made multiple demands, according to Vulture, including, “increased minimum compensation in all areas of media, increased residuals, appropriate TV series-writing compensation from pre- to postproduction, increased contributions to pension and health plans, the strengthening of professional standards and the overall protections for writers, and more.”

Are the Duffer brothers on strike?

Whether or not the Duffer brothers themselves will join the picket lines, they expressed solidarity with the writers group, saying, “We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong.”

What other Netflix shows are delayed?

According to Variety, “Stranger Things” Season 5 has joined a growing list of popular Netflix shows facing delays due to the writers’ strike, including “Cobra Kai” and “Big Mouth.”

These delays are in the light of Ted Sanders, co-CEO of Netflix, expressing his unconcern of the writers’ strike impact on the streaming service, according to Observer. Sanders said that “we do have a pretty robust slate of releases to take us into a long time. We could probably serve our members better than most.”