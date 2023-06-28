Rent a real-life Barbie Dreamhouse

The “Barbie” movie trailers all display the hard work of the production team to make an iconic element of the doll’s popular legacy stand out — the specific shade of bright Barbie pink, which is all over the new Malibu Dreamhouse you can rent in July.

Fans (and Barbiecore enthusiasts) can rent out the real-life version of the Dreamhouse on Airbnb starting July 17 at 10 a.m. PDT for free.

The catch is only two bookings will be allowed, accommodating up to two guests for a one-night stay, on July 21 and 22.

On the set of the upcoming movie, Barbie’s iconic Dreamhouse was recreated with three levels of pink everything to create an “authentic artificiality,” said Greta Gerwig, director of the movie, per Architectural Digest.

“Maintaining the ‘kid-ness’ was paramount,” Gerwig told Architectural Digest. “I wanted the pinks to be very bright, and everything to be almost too much.”

What Gerwig described is embodied at the Malibu location, but this time, it’s all about Ken and his favorite things while “Barbie is away.”

“There’s so much stuff to do — some days, I’m not sure what to do first,” Ken’s profile on Airbnb’s website reads.

The “sunny surfer’s sanctuary” includes beaches, a pool, guitars, rollerblades, games, horses, surfboards, and even a fit for every occasion — all coordinated and planned by your very own concierge.

Katcy Stephan from Variety visited the house and showed the stunning detail put into marking the Barbie Dreamhouse a reality in a video on Twitter.

Highly anticipated by fans, the “Barbie” movie will be released in theaters on July 21, starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

The Barbie movie made ‘the world run out of pink’

The famous Barbie pink color didn’t end at the Dreamhouse, with the latest trailer for the new movie featuring pink sidewalks, pools, mountains, Ferris wheels, airplanes and just about anything else you could think of.

The shocking amount of the particular shade of Rosco paint used in the movie caused an international shortage, Gerwig told Architectural Digest.

“The world,” Gerwig told the magazine, “ran out of pink.”