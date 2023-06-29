Marco Rubio claims he has heard ‘firsthand’ accounts of UFO from high-ranking government officials

Earlier this month, former Air Force veteran and U.S. intelligence official David Grusch claimed there is long-withheld government knowledge of alien life. According to Sen. Marco Rubio, Grusch is not the only government official to come forward with claims.

In wake of Grusch’s explosive claims — that the U.S. government has a top secret UFO crash retrieval program and is in possession of “intact and partially intact craft of non-human origin” — Rubio, R-Fla., told NewsNation that he has heard several “firsthand” accounts from individuals in “high positions in our government” that back Grusch’s controversial allegations.

“There are people that have come forward to share information with our committee over the last couple of years. … I want to be very protective of these people. A lot of these people came to us even before protections were in the law for whistleblowers to come forward,” Rubio told NewsNation.

“We’re trying to gather as much of that information as we can. … And frankly, a lot of them are very fearful of their jobs … fearful of harm coming to them,” Rubio added.

Rubio did not share whether he believes the claims are credible, but he did say he thinks they deserve a “mature” understanding.

“What I think we owe is just a mature, you know, understanding — listening and trying to put all these pieces together and just sort of intake the information without any prejudgment or jumping to any conclusions” Rubio told NewsNation this week.

What did David Grusch say the government is hiding about UFOs?

While working on the Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force, Grusch had several colleagues approach him about their involvement in a crash retrieval program that researches alien technology.

“These are retrieving non-human origin technical vehicles, call it spacecraft if you will, non-human exotic origin vehicles that have either landed or crashed,” Grusch told NewsNation.

“I thought it was totally nuts and I thought at first I was being deceived, it was a ruse,” Grusch continued. “People started to confide in me. Approach me. I have plenty of senior, former, intelligence officers that came to me, many of which I knew almost my whole career, that confided in me that they were part of a program.”

“We’re definitely not alone,” Grusch said. “The data points, quite empirically that we’re not alone.”

Grusch claimed that government retrieval of fragments, partially intact and completely intact alien spacecrafts has been going on for decades.

He explained that the materials collected by the government are “of exotic origin (non-human intelligence, whether extraterrestrial or unknown origin) based on the vehicle morphologies and material science testing and the possession of unique atomic arrangements and radiological signatures,” per the Debrief.

“The existence of complex historical programs involving the coordinated retrieval and study of exotic materials, dating back to the early 20th century, should no longer remain a secret,” said Grusch, per the Debrief.

“The majority of retrieved, foreign exotic materials have a prosaic terrestrial explanation and origin — but not all, and any number higher than zero in this category represents an undeniably significant statistical percentage.”