‘It’s all just a bunch of hocus-pocus’ — ‘Hocus Pocus 3’ is officially happening

“It’s all just a bunch of hocus-pocus.”

After “Hocus Pocus 2” became a smash hit, the film franchise famous for the Sanderson sisters is expected to release “Hocus Pocus 3,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Details about the release date, cast and plot details are not yet known.

“Hocus Pocus 2” screenwriter Jen D’Angelo said to Variety, “We tried so hard to get the original cast back for cameos and then it just kept not working out for one reason or the other. But I’m hoping in ‘Hocus Pocus 3,’ we’ll see Max and Alison living in California.”

It’s unclear whether or not Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reprise their roles as the Sanderson sisters. They played the Sanderson sisters in the first film and came back for the first sequel.

Did ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ perform well?

“Hocus Pocus 2” was released in October 2022 after nearly three decades since the original film debuted in 1993. Vanity Fair reported, “‘Hocus Pocus 2’ is not only the most-watched movie ever on Disney+, but has broken a Nielsen record for a streaming movie in its debut weekend with 2.7 billion minutes views.”

Who are the Sanderson sisters?

The Sanderson sisters are the fictional trio of witches from the movie “Hocus Pocus.” In the film, their names are Winifred, Sarah and Mary — they were executed for practicing witchcraft in Salem, Massachusetts.

In the film, they are brought back to life after a virgin lights a black flame candle on Halloween night.

What is ‘Hocus Pocus’?

“Hocus Pocus” is a 1993 film featuring the Sanderson sisters. In the film, they come back to life because Max and Dani Dennison go with Allison Watts to the sisters’ old house. Max lights the candle and the sisters come back to life. Max, Dani and Allison have to prevent the sisters from stealing the souls of the children of Salem before it’s too late.

Was ‘Hocus Pocus’ a flop when it came out?

Yes. When the film premiered, it didn’t do fantastic at the box office. Yahoo Entertainment said the film debuted in fourth place and only netted $39.5 million. However, later, the film would become a cult classic.

Was ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ the end of the Sanderson sisters?

It’s unclear. It’s possible they could return in the next sequel — it would be a bunch of hocus-pocus if they did.

