‘Jesus Revolution’ is coming to Netflix. Can you watch it with the whole family?

The film “Jesus Revolution” will be available to stream on Netflix on July 31, per Relevant Magazine.

The film was released earlier this year. It’s about a pastor named Chuck Smith (Kelsey Grammar) who teams up with a hippie, Lonnie Frisbee (Jonathan Roumie — the actor who portrays Jesus in “The Chosen”), to start a movement to convert hippies to Christianity.

It’s based on the autobiographical book “Jesus Revolution,” written by Greg Laurie and Ellen Vaughn. The book chronicles the Jesus Movement of the 1960s and ’70s.

As the film comes to Netflix, here’s a look at its rating and critical reception.

‘Jesus Revolution’ parents guide

“Jesus Revolution” is rated PG-13 for “strong drug content involving teens and some thematic elements.”

Here’s some of the scenes IMDb includes to explain why the film is rated PG-13.



Sexual content: Greg and Cathe kiss, lie down together and cuddle; a preacher makes an innuendo.

A couple of characters are shown as if they’re high and several characters say they will do drugs. Violence and frightening scenes: There’s a car accident, a woman almost dies from an overdose and a character sees “DIE” written on a car windshield while he’s high.

What have critics said about ‘Jesus Revolution?’

Audience score:



The audience score, consisting of 5,000+ verified reviews, was 99%, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Susan R. said, “Awesome movie! Have always been a Greg Laurie fan but did not know the story. Praying for another ‘Jesus Revolution’ to sweep across our land.”

Derek M. said, “I really liked that it was not cheesy like the typical Christian movie and instead was honest and realistic in its portrayal of what a life of faith in Jesus Christ looks like. I really enjoyed the whole story as it unfolded and was pleasantly surprised at several points. I highly recommend it for the spiritually curious or even long-time believers.”

Critics score:



The critics score, with 53 reviews, was 57%, according to Rotten Tomatoes.

Carla Hay reviewed the film for Culture Mix and said, “The movie has a lot of very corny and trite scenarios that don’t look authentic at all. If this movie had not been based on a true story, then this lack of authenticity might be easier to overlook.”

Christy Lemire reviewed the film for KPCC (NPR Los Angeles) and said, “Although there are very frank discussions about the nature of faith, it doesn’t feel as preachy or heavy-handed as a lot of these films do, which to me personally makes them off-putting.”

Dennis Harvey reviewed the film for Variety and said, “This inspirational take on a Southern California ministry’s eventually far-reaching impact may not be a definitive representation of some real-life participants’ roles. Nonetheless, it’s one of the most appealing faith-based big-screen entertainments in a while, polished and persuasive without getting too preachy.”

‘Jesus Revolution’ review

The gist: “Jesus Revolution” tells an interesting story about people of faith without coming across as moralizing or preachy. Some of the elements, like perseverance and overcoming hardship, are universal, so it can appeal to a wide audience. Roumie gives a fantastic and humanizing portrayal of Lonnie Frisbee. While the film does have some clunky dialogue, it’s a strong movie.



Storytelling: Based on a true story, “Jesus Revolution” chronicles a period in human history when Christians and hippies collided. The two groups explore their common humanity and many hippies convert to Christianity.

The film’s strength is that the storytelling doesn’t make heroes or villains out of the characters. They’re realistically human and the story’s themes of hope and redemption are universalized. The dialogue can be cliche at times.



Character development: Roumie’s performance of Frisbee is a standout performance. “The Chosen” actor plays a charismatic pastor who connects with hippies. His sincerity is the most valuable part of the film.

The character Greg Laurie is interesting because he’s shown grappling with his future and who he wants to be.

Chuck Smith also has a conversion narrative of sorts as he becomes more accepting — this is strengthened by the narratives of people converting to Christianity. Overall, the character development in the film is strong, even if the character portrayals veer a tad rosy.

