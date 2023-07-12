What would an actors strike mean for your favorite shows?

Another Hollywood strike is on the horizon, and this time it’s the actors. What could make the looming strike even more impactful and historic is that it would coincide with the current writers strike.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists is attempting to negotiate with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers to determine how “artificial-intelligence technology will be used to appropriate actors’ likenesses.” The guild also has demands for better pay and employee protections to be implemented in studios in the uncertain era of streaming, The Washington Post reported.

The current contract expires at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday night, and the guild is threatening that 160,000 TV, film and radio actors will join picket lines starting Thursday, joining the “ongoing strike by Hollywood writers for the first time since 1960,” per the Post.

“We are committed to the negotiating process and will explore and exhaust every possible opportunity to make a deal, however we are not confident that the employers have any intention of bargaining toward an agreement,” the actors union said in a statement, per CNN.

Big names like Jennifer Lawrence, Bob Odenkirk, Mark Ruffalo, Glenn Close and Meryl Streep have warned they are prepared to walk out if a deal isn’t reached with Hollywood’s largest union, according to Reuters.

What happens if both strikes happen at the same time?

Since May 2, when 115,000 writers went on strike, 80% of Hollywood has already shut down. The actors joining a strike could shut down Hollywood completely, The New York Times reported.

Not only would the strikes impact local economies in Los Angeles, Atlanta and New York City, but it will also affect your television experience at home.

Without writing and acting talent, network shows would go to reruns, and reality TV programming will skyrocket, per the Times.

No end appears to be in sight for the writers strike, and if actors join in, “the shutdowns could stretch through the summer, maybe through the end of the year,” CNN reported.

Like many industries, the entertainment industry is grappling with how to move forward with advancements in artificial intelligence, as well as with streaming services. One concern when drafting contract language is how it could protect both sides enough, without providing something too limiting.

“This is a sea-change negotiation,” David Mumpower, a media expert, told CNN. “And if they get it wrong now, they’re going to have it wrong for decades.”

Even if a deal is reached before midnight, ratification would also be required, which allows for actors to participate in a voting process and could take weeks.

