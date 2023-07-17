Jason Aldean’s concert was interrupted over the weekend by heat exhaustion scare

Country singer Jason Aldean said he is “doing fine” following a health scare on stage Saturday due to heat exhaustion and dehydration.

Aldean was performing at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford, Connecticut, when fans started to notice Aldean struggling to sing his song and then he abruptly ran off the stage.

One Twitter user shared a video of the incident, sharing her sympathy for the country singer having to perform in the heat: “#JasonAldean runs off stage at the #xfinitytheatre show in #HartfordCT. Poor guy.”

#JasonAldean runs off stage at the #xfinitytheatre show in #HartfordCT. Poor guy. It was hotter than hell. It was bad enough just standing in the pit. I can’t imagine performing in jeans, boots, and hat under all those lights in that humidity with no breeze. Hope he’s okay! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/upwFybMjvS — K.C. Schweizer (@kc_schweizer) July 16, 2023

To the fans’ dismay, the remainder of the concert was canceled.

In a Facebook post, Xfinity Theatre announced that the concert will be rescheduled, and said it appreciates the fans’ patience under the unique circumstances.

“We appreciate your patience as we work on rescheduling a new date, as well as the outpouring of well wishes for Jason,” the post said.

Rumors that Aldean suffered a heat stroke caused the country singer to explain on social media that his symptoms were not that serious and that he thinks it was heat exhaustion and dehydration from playing golf that day in the heat.

He added that after receiving two IVs, he began feeling a lot better and was healthy enough to carry on his next performance in Saratoga Springs, New York.

His caption said, “Thanks everyone for checking in on me. Hartford, we’ll share rescheduled info soon. Saratoga Springs, see ya tonite!”

Thanks everyone for checking in on me. Hartford, we’ll share rescheduled info soon. Saratoga Springs, see ya tonite!🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/wVWGAmDmSZ — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 16, 2023

Aldean’s heat-related medical scare occurred while much of the U.S. is in record-setting heat conditions.

“Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of fatalities each year,” per the National Weather Service.

Much of the U.S. is under excessive heat warning.

Infamous for its record-breaking heat temperatures, Death Valley in California saw temperatures as high as 128 degrees Fahrenheit, according to The Associated Press.

“All-time heat records could be approached or reached at some locations in the Southwest, especially across the San Joaquin Valley, Mojave Desert, and Great Basin regions. Phoenix is also likely to register their hottest week on record by 7-day average temperature,” National Weather Service published in an alert on Sunday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shared some warning signs and symptoms for someone experiencing heat-related illness.

Heat stroke:



Body temperature 103 degrees or higher.

Dizziness/passing out.

Nausea.

Fast, strong pulse.

Hot and red skin.

Heat exhaustion:

