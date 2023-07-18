‘I just need to be there’: Emily Blunt is stepping back from acting to spend time with her kids

Emily Blunt is taking an acting hiatus to spend more time with her children.

During a recent appearance on the “Table for Two” podcast, Blunt opened up about the challenges of raising two children while taking on time-consuming projects, such as her upcoming role in the Christopher Nolan film, “Oppenheimer.” She revealed that she will step away from acting for a year to enjoy more time with her kids.

“It’s one of those things when people are like, ‘How do you balance it?’ I never feel like I’m doing it right, you know,’” the “Oppenheimer” star said on “Table for Two” about juggling motherhood with her busy career.

Blunt shares her two daughters Hazel, 9, and Violet, 7, with her husband, actor John Krasinski. The couple celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary this month, per Entertainment Tonight.

“But this year I’m not working,” Blunt continued. “I worked quite a bit last year and my oldest baby is 9, so we’re in the last year of single digits. And I just feel there are cornerstones to their day that are so important when they’re little.”

“And it’s, ‘Will you wake me up? Will you take me to school? Will you pick me up? Will you put me to bed?’ And I just need to be there for all of them for a good stretch. And I just felt that in my bones.”

Between filming “Oppenheimer,” the Netflix conspiracy drama “Pain Hustlers” and an action film, “The Fall Guy,” Blunt has been exceptionally busy. She said these “time-consuming” projects were “intense” and revealed that there is great “emotional cost” on her and her children when she works on long assignments.

The British actress said she is prone to feeling “guilty” as a mom spending time on film sets and hopes she can help her daughters discover something “that they adore doing” through her example as a passionate working mother.

“You’re just prone to feeling bad for, God forbid, wanting something outside of being a mother,” Blunt said on “Table for Two.” “I am huge advocate for it — I’m a huge advocate for women being ambitious. It’s just dreams with purpose, it’s not an ugly word.”

Blunt previously spoke about balancing motherhood with her career during a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, where she revealed she has a strict policy of never leaving her daughters for more than two weeks at a time.

“Because even though they’re hardy, and they’re used to this strange life, it’s still rough on them when I have to go away,” Blunt said.

At another point during her “Table for Two” appearance, Blunt opened up about her and Krasinski’s friendship with her “Oppenheimer” co-star Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso.

Blunt revealed what it has been like seeing an informal side to Damon — who was her Brooklyn apartment neighbor.

“We’re like some weird commune,” Blunt said during the podcast about how she and Krasinski live near their friends in the entertainment industry. “Like I don’t ever see Matt Damon not in his slippers anymore, you know. He’s just always in his slippers. I haven’t seen him in regular shoes in a long time.”

“That’s because we live in the same building, so we just pop down to see each other,” Blunt said, adding that she and Damon became close while filming “The Adjustment Bureau” in 2011. “It’s the best.”