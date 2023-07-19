Haven’t made it to theaters yet? Here are the top 5 movies to watch this summer

If you haven’t yet made it to the movie theater this summer, there are still some great yet-to-be released films you could watch.

Early in the summer, films like “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” “Sound of Freedom” and “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One” have made it into the top 20 best performances at the box office for 2023, per Box Office Mojo.

Some of the summer’s most highly anticipated films, like “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie,” are releasing soon. Here’s a look at the top five movies you should consider seeing during the rest of the summer.

‘Oppenheimer’

The film tells the story of the maker of the atomic bomb, J. Robert Oppenheimer, and how he grappled with the gravity of his invention.

“Oppenheimer” has already made Variety’s short list for best picture predictions. Some are saying the film is not just one of the best this summer, but the best this century, as writer-director Paul Schrader said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Christopher Nolan’s #Oppenheimer is truly a spectacular achievement, in its truthful, concise adaptation, inventive storytelling and nuanced performances from Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr., Matt Damon and the many, many others involved — some just for a scene,” Associated Press film writer Lindsey Bahr said on Twitter.

Early reactions to “Oppenheimer” have been positive and included praise for Nolan’s directing, per The Guardian.

It’s rated R for “some sexuality, nudity, and language,” per Collider.

The film will be released in theaters on Friday.

‘The Haunted Mansion’

Even though the mansion might be haunted, this movie is expected to be chock-full of humor.

There’s a star-studded cast with Tiffany Haddish, Rosario Dawson, Danny DeVito, Jamie Lee Curtis and Owen Wilson. The premise of the film is that a mother and son live in a big house that they believe is haunted, so they enlist an eclectic bunch of people to de-haunt it. It’s rated PG-13.

The film will be released in theaters on July 28.

‘Barbie’

Barbie dolls are one of America’s most iconic toys and now Greta Gerwig is bringing the Mattel toy to life.

Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, “Barbie” chronicles the tale of Barbie having to leave behind Barbie Land and enter the real world. And for Barbie, that means wearing Birkenstocks.

Called “the blockbuster of the summer” by Entertainment Weekly’s Devin Coggan, “Barbie” has been praised for its world building, humor and many uses of pink. It’s rated PG-13.

The film will be released in theaters on Friday.

‘The Hill’

If you’re looking for a feel-good sports movie to round out the summer, look no further than “The Hill.”

Starring Dennis Quaid, Colin Ford and Joelle Carter, “The Hill” follows Rickey Hill’s rocky journey to becoming a baseball player. Hill has a disability that complicates his ability to play and the film explores perseverance and endurance. Family relationships get tense as Hill’s father (played by Quaid) wants him to follow in his footsteps instead.

The trailer shows that the movie has all the makings of a classic inspirational film.

It has an expected release date of Aug. 25.

‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding” is back for a third time.

Nia Vardalos is back to direct the third installment in this series. The Portokalos family is heading back to Greece for a family reunion and in the typical style of the movie, there’ll be lots of jokes, family bonding and love triangles.

It’s expected to release in theaters on Sept. 8.

