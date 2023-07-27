Mattel Cinematic Universe is in the works: ‘Polly Pocket’ and ‘American Girl’ movies are coming

Move over, Marvel — make room for the Mattel cinematic universe.

Less than a week after hitting theaters, “Barbie” has already raked in more than $214 million domestically and continues to dominate the box office. The wild success of “Barbie” has prompted the toymaker to pursue more projects with Warner Bros. Studios.

Mattel is already actively developing 14 of its properties into film projects, including “American Girl,” “Thomas and Friends,” “Polly Pocket,” “Hot Wheels,” “Rock ‘Em Sock ‘Em Robots” and more, reports Nerdist.

“Mattel is incredibly proud of our two-decade long partnership with Warner Bros. to create products for fans featuring their favorite Warner Bros. characters and storylines,” said Nick Karamanos, senior vice president of Entertainment Partnerships, per Deadline. “We are thrilled that Mattel is a partner of choice for the largest and most successful entertainment companies in the world, and are excited to continue our partnership with Warner Bros. Discovery as we accelerate our businesses together.”

The Mattel-Warner Bros. partnership means the door is still open to “Barbie” sequels, although director Greta Gerwig claims she is not yet ready to take that project on. “At this moment, it’s all I’ve got,” Gerwig said, per Variety. But given the film’s enormous commercial success, it is likely Warner Bros. will be interested in sequels.

“Barbie, as a brand, has many different iterations. The product lines of Barbie is a very broad brand. In addition to the main Barbie figure, she has family, she has a lot of elements around in her universe,” Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz told Variety. “It’s a very rich universe. … It’s a very broad and very elastic brand, in terms of opportunities.”

“Successful movies lend themselves to more movies,” the CEO added. “Our ambition is to create film franchises.”

Lily Collins, star of “Emily in Paris,” has already been named the star of the upcoming “Polly Pocket” movie.

“As a child who was obsessed with Polly Pockets, it’s a real dream come true to announce this project!” Collins announced on Instagram, alongside a childhood photo. “Truly so excited to be coming on as both a producer and Polly herself! Can’t wait to dive into this pastel world …”

The live-action “Polly Pocket” movie is set to be written and directed by Lena Dunham, creator of the HBO comedy “Girls.”

“Polly Pocket was responsible for countless hours of childhood escapism for me — Polly gave me a tiny world of magic and autonomy to narrate, so it’s pretty poetic to be tackling these same ideas now as a director collaborating with the brilliant Lily Collins, Robbie Brenner, Mattel and MGM,” Dunham told Variety. “I’m so thrilled to bring to bear both my love of this historic property and also my deep-seated belief that young women need smart playful films that speak to them without condescension.”