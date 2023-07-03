“It’s a party in the U.S.A” — at least, it will be on the Fourth of July. No party is complete without the perfect soundtrack. Luckily for you, we already put together the perfect Fourth of July playlist to elevate your Independence Day celebrations. There’s a little bit of everything, traditional patriotic tunes, pop songs, rock and a little country.
Patriotic classics
If you are looking to honor America with traditional patriotic tunes, we’ve got you.
Here are some traditional patriotic songs and popular renditions, so you can listen to whatever suits your style.
- “The Star Spangled Banner” by John Stafford Smith and Francis Scott Key.
Popular renditions: Whitney Houston, United States Air Force Academy, Jimi Hendrix.
- “My Country, ’Tis of Thee” by Samuel Francis Smith.
Popular renditions: Dolly Parton, Crosby & Nash, Aretha Franklin.
- “America the Beautiful” by Katherine Lee Bates and Samuel A. Ward.
Popular renditions: Ray Charles, Ray Charles & Alicia Keys, Whitney Houston, Elvis Presley.
- “God Bless America” by Irving Berlin.
Popular rendtions: Celine Dion, Kate Smith, LeAnn Rimes.
- “This Land is Your Land” by Woodie Guthrie.
Popular renditions: Bruce Springsteen, Pete Seeger; Peter, Paul and Mary.
- “Lift Every Voice and Sing” by James Weldon Johnson.
Popular renditions: Beyonce, Ray Charles, Melba Moore.
- “Amazing Grace” by John Newton.
Popular renditions: Usher, Carrie Underwood, Andrea Bocelli.
- “You’re a Grand Old Flag” by George M. Cohan.
Popular renditions: The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, Cedarmont Kids, BeBe Winans.
- “Stars and Stripes Forever” by John Philip Sousa.
Popular renditions: The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, US Marine Band.
- “Proud to be an American” (God Bless the USA) by Lee Greenwood.
Popular renditions: Dolly Parton, Beyonce, Home Free.
July Fourth barbecue songs
As you roast weenies, assemble s’mores, ogle at fireworks — or whatever it is you do to celebrate the Fourth of July — you’ll need music to accompany your celebrations.
Here are some of the best pop, rock and country songs about America.
- “Surfin’ USA” by The Beach Boys.
- “American Girl” by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers.
- “Born in the USA” by Bruce Springsteen.
- “Take Me Home, Country Roads” by John Denver.
- “America” by Neil Diamond.
- “Party in the USA” by Miley Cyrus.
- “Take Me Out To The Ball Game” by Gene Kelly.
- “American Pie” by Don McLean.
- “R.O.C.K in the USA” by John Mellencamp
- “Firework” by Katy Perry.
- “Fortunate Son” by Creedence Clearwater Revival
- “(Sittin’ On) the Dock of the Bay” by Otis Redding.
- “Small Town” by John Mellencamp.
- “California Girls” by The Beach Boys.
- “In a Big Country” by Big Country.
- “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd.
- “Sweet Caroline” by Neil Diamond.
- “Rocky Mountain High” by John Denver.
- “Free to Be...You and Me” by The New Seekers.
- “Forever in Blue Jeans” by Neil Diamond.
- “Kids in America” by Kim Wilde.
- “Runnin’ Down a Dream” By Tom Petty.
- “Pink Houses” by John Mellencamp.
- “American Woman” by Lenny Kravitz.
- “Graceland” by Paul Simon.
- “California Gurls” by Katy Perry.
- “Ragged Old Flag” by Johnny Cash.
- “My Shot” from Hamilton.
- “Color Me America” by Dolly Parton.
- “Back in the USA” by Chuck Berry.
- “America” by Simon & Garfunkel.
- “Free Fallin’” by Tom Petty.
- “American Music” by Violent Femmes.
- “US Blues” by The Grateful Dead.
- “American Girls” by Counting Crows.