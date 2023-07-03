“It’s a party in the U.S.A” — at least, it will be on the Fourth of July. No party is complete without the perfect soundtrack. Luckily for you, we already put together the perfect Fourth of July playlist to elevate your Independence Day celebrations. There’s a little bit of everything, traditional patriotic tunes, pop songs, rock and a little country.

Patriotic classics

If you are looking to honor America with traditional patriotic tunes, we’ve got you.

Here are some traditional patriotic songs and popular renditions, so you can listen to whatever suits your style.



“ The Star Spangled Banner ” by John Stafford Smith and Francis Scott Key.

Popular renditions: Whitney Houston, United States Air Force Academy, Jimi Hendrix.

Popular renditions: Dolly Parton, Crosby & Nash, Aretha Franklin.

Popular renditions: Ray Charles, Ray Charles & Alicia Keys, Whitney Houston, Elvis Presley.

Popular rendtions: Celine Dion, Kate Smith, LeAnn Rimes.

Popular renditions: Bruce Springsteen, Pete Seeger; Peter, Paul and Mary.

Popular renditions: Beyonce, Ray Charles, Melba Moore.

Popular renditions: Usher, Carrie Underwood, Andrea Bocelli.

Popular renditions: The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, Cedarmont Kids, BeBe Winans.

Popular renditions: The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square, US Marine Band.

Popular renditions: Dolly Parton, Beyonce, Home Free.

July Fourth barbecue songs

As you roast weenies, assemble s’mores, ogle at fireworks — or whatever it is you do to celebrate the Fourth of July — you’ll need music to accompany your celebrations.

Here are some of the best pop, rock and country songs about America.

