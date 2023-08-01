AMC Theatres achieved highest single-week admissions revenue in company history

AMC Theatres earned the most admissions revenue in a single week in the company’s history during the week of July 21 to July 27.

ABC News reported that this history-making week in the company’s 103-year history can be attributed to the release of the films “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” while the films “Mission: Impossible” and “Sound of Freedom” also contributed to the high amount of ticket sales.

How did AMC have highest grossing week in history?

The Deseret News reported that the release of movies “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” aka Barbenheimer, have been called “the most anticipated movies of the summer.”

AMC Chairman Adam Aron commented on the success in a news release, saying, “The monumental success of ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ has the entire movie and movie theaters industry abuzz, with discussions of new records and new benchmarks being realized seemingly wherever you turn.”

This history-making week for the company also set records individually for 65 U.S. AMC locations, including 13 theater locations in Los Angeles.

Aron continued, saying, “Our appreciation extends to so many of our friends in Hollywood for releasing all the many hit movies that have graced our theaters, especially over the past few months. The gratitude we feel for studios, film makers, cast and crew is heartfelt and genuine.”

Are people still going to the movies?

CNBC reported that while the total number of movie theater screens have decreased since 2019, movie theaters aren’t dying out — they are now evolving and are “still big.”

“Think about retail out there in general, it’s repositioning itself, you don’t have as many of the same branded stores in the marketplace,” chairman of the National Association of Theatre Owners, Rolando Rodriguez, reportedly said. “Consumers are a lot more selective, and I think that for the economics that are necessary, you’re not going to see these 30-plexes anymore.”

In the AMC statement, Aron said, “Achieving the most admissions revenue in a single week at AMC’s storied 103-year history is a testament to the moviegoing audience, who has demonstrated once again that they are ready, willing, and eager to come out to movie theaters in huge numbers. Thank you to our guests for choosing AMC Theatres in the U.S. and ODEON Cinemas abroad.”