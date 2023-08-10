The Emmy Awards show has been postponed till 2024, due to writers and actors on strike

The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards has been pushed back to air in January 2024, on Martin Luther King Day, the Television Academy and Fox announced Thursday.

Historically, the award show airs in September but due to the ongoing Hollywood writers and actors strikes, the ceremony has been rescheduled. As long as the strikes continue, there is no one to attend or write the award show, reports NPR.

“As the Emmy Awards celebrates its 75th anniversary, the show will broadcast live on Fox coast-to-coast from the Peacock Theater at LA Live and will honor the talented performers, writers, directors and craftspeople whose work has entertained, inspired and connected viewers across the globe throughout the past year,” the Fox press release stated, per CNN.

This marks the first time the Emmys have been delayed in more than 20 years. The last time the award show was postponed was in 2001, in wake of the the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, per The New York Times.

The 75th Emmy Awards ceremony was originally slated for Sept. 18. But with the WGA strike pushing four months and the SAG-AFTRA also on strike, Fox and the organizers were forced to come up with alternative options for the ceremony.

Variety reported last month that vendors, producers and others involved with the ceremony were notified that their services would be postponed amid the ongoing writers and actors strikes.

“Like the rest of the industry, we hope there will be an equitable and timely resolution for all parties in the current guild negotiations. We continue to monitor the situation closely with our partners at Fox and will advise if and when there is an update available,” the TV Academy said in a statement last month, per Variety.

A host for the show has not been announced yet.

The 2023 Tony Awards, which premiered in June, were also impacted by the ongoing WGA strike and the ceremony was unscripted, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“Tonight we’re going to do things a little bit differently in solidarity with WGA,” host Skylar Astin said. “We’re going to focus on this incredible community and spirited works from the past season.”

Why are writers and actors on strike?

In May, more than 11,000 Hollywood writers in the Writers Guild of America “voted unanimously to call a strike,” and began the strike on May 2, according to a statement from the union.

The Writers Guild of America is requesting to “require companies to staff television shows with a certain number of writers for a specified period of time ‘whether needed or not,’” The New York Times reported.

Nearly three months into the writers strike, the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists officially went on strike. As many as 160,000 in the unions are asking for increased pay and protection from the use of artificial intelligence, per The Independent.

“Actors now face an existential threat to their livelihoods from the use of AI and generative technology,” Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the union’s national executive director, said in a news conference in July.

“They proposed that our background performers should be able to be scanned, get paid for one day’s pay, and the company should be able to own that scan, that likeness, for the rest of eternity, on any project they want, with no consent and no compensation.”

What are the 2023 Emmy nominations?

Here a few of the 75th annual Primetime Emmy Award nominations, per the Television Academy. “Succession” and “The Last of Us” lead with the most nominations.

Outstanding drama series



“Andor.”

“Better Call Saul.”

“The Crown.”

“House of the Dragon.”

“The Last of Us.”

“Succession.”

“The White Lotus.”

“Yellowjackets.”

Outstanding comedy series



“Abbott Elementary.”

“Barry.”

“The Bear.”

“Jury Duty.”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

“Only Murders in the Building.”

“Ted Lasso.”

“Wednesday.”

Outstanding limited or anthology series



“Beef.”

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

“Daisy Jones & the Six.”

“Fleishman Is in Trouble.”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi.”

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series



Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”).

Brian Cox (“Succession”).

Kieran Culkin (“Succession”).

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”).

Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”).

Jeremy Strong (“Succession”).

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series



Sharon Horgan (“Bad Sisters”).

Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”).

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”).

Bella Ramsey (“The Last of Us”).

Keri Russell (“The Diplomat”).

Sarah Snook (“Succession”).

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series



Bill Hader (“Barry”).

Jason Segel (“Shrinking”).

Martin Short (“Only Murders in the Building”).

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”).

Jeremy Allen White (“The Bear”).

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series



Christina Applegate (“Dead to Me”).

Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”).

Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”).

Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”).

Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”).

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or movie



Taron Egerton (“Black Bird”).

Kumail Nanjiani (“Welcome to Chippendales”).

Evan Peters (“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”).

Daniel Radcliffe (“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”).

Michael Shannon (“George & Tammy”).

Steven Yeun (“Beef”).

Lead actress in a limited series or movie



Lizzy Caplan (“Fleishman Is in Trouble”).

Jessica Chastain (“George & Tammy”).

Dominique Fishback (“Swarm”).

Kathryn Hahn (“Tiny Beautiful Things”).

Riley Keough (“Daisy Jones & the Six”).

Ali Wong (“Beef”).

When will the Emmys air in 2023?

The 2023 Emmy Awards are currently scheduled to air on Fox from 6-9 p.m. MDT on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

