Adam Sandler and his daughters star in new comedy, ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mizvah’

Adam Sandler’s two teenage daughters are making their acting debut in his upcoming Netflix comedy, “You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.”

On Thursday, Netflix released the first trailer (note: the trailer contains strong language) for the comedy movie based on Fiona Rosenbloom’s bestselling novel of the same name, starring Sandler, his wife Jackie and their two daughters Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 14.

In the trailer for the coming-of-age comedy, Stacy (Sunny Sandler) is planning her upcoming bat mitzvah. She believes a cool party featuring pop star Dua Lipa is critical because her “bat mitzvah determines the rest of (her) life.”

Stacy and her best friend Lydia (Samantha Lorraine) dream of one day having popular boyfriends and owning “adjoining lofts in Tribeca” in the same building as Taylor Swift. But when Stacy catches Lydia kissing the boy she likes, she tries to get even by spreading rumors about Lydia.

The rift in their friendship threatens Stacy’s perfect bat mitzvah, prompting her dad (Adam Sandler) and older sister (Sadie Sandler) to help her make amends before the coming-of-age party.

The synopsis adds that the film “chronicles the high comedy and modern teen angst that comes with family, friendship, and first crushes,” per People

According to director Sammi Cohen, working with the Sandler family was “the best.”

“The Sandlers made me part of the family. It was this really beautiful thing where everyone had space to do their own thing, but always had support when they needed it. There’s a natural chemistry you get with the Sandlers that makes everything feel real and slice-of-life,” Cohen told Netflix Tudum.

“What was really special to watch was how the movie mirrored real life. Right before filming, Sunny had her actual bat mitzvah. It was a big coming-of-age moment for everyone. And filming the movie felt like a continuation of that.”

Why is ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah’ rated PG-13?

“You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” is rated PG-13 for some crude humor, suggestive material, strong language and brief teenage drinking, reports IMDb.

Is it a movie for the whole family? According to Cohen, it has something for everyone.

“As much as kids will see themselves in this, adults will too,” Cohen explained to Netflix Tudum. “(The movie) gives us insight to this very Jewish coming-of-age experience but speaks to broader themes about what it means to be a kid today. Most of the time it’s a fun, exhilarating ride, but sometimes your stomach drops and you think the world will end. But hey, that’s being 13.”

When does ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah’ come out?

“You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah” is slated to land on Netflix on Aug. 25.