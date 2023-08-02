Lizzo faces backlash amid new lawsuit — how are her fans reacting?

Lizzo is facing backlash amid a new lawsuit that has been filed against her.

What is the Lizzo lawsuit about?

In a civil lawsuit filed by three of Lizzo’s former back-up dancers on Aug. 1, the singer has been accused of sexual harassment and creating a hostile work environment, per The Associated Press. The defendants — which include Lizzo, her production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and dance captain Shirlene Quigley — have not yet responded to the allegations.

“Plaintiffs Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams and Noelle Rodriguez make numerous charges including sexual, religious and racial harassment, disability discrimination, assault and false imprisonment,” The Associated Press reported.

The lawsuit cites an “overtly sexual” work environment that involved “outings where nudity and sexuality were a focal point,” The New York Times reported.

“The dancers say that Lizzo paid undue attention to the weight gain of one of the plaintiffs, repeatedly yelled and cursed at performers, and invited them to attend events as spectators without disclosing that there would be nudity,” per The Washington Post.

Davis, specifically, claims Lizzo shamed her for weight gain before getting fired — an allegation that has generated a lot of disappointment online from fans, considering Lizzo has made body positivity a pillar of her career. Davis was fired in May for recording a meeting where Lizzo was giving feedback about her dancers’ performances, per The Associated Press.

In the lawsuit, Davis says Lizzo asked her “why she seemed less bubbly and vivacious than she did prior to the tour starting” — questions she alleges were “thinly veiled concerns about (her) weight gain, which Lizzo had previously called attention to after noticing it at the South by Southwest music festival,” per The Hollywood Reporter.

Davis says Lizzo never explicitly asked about her weight gain, but claims she was left with the “impression that she needed to explain her weight gain and disclose intimate personal details about her life in order to keep her job,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“I believe she was trying to allude to the fact that I was gaining weight in a way that she wouldn’t get canceled, if that makes sense,” Davis told CBS News. “It was not a like, ‘You’re fat, you’re fired.’ It was never ‘you’re gaining too much weight,’ it was never blatant, it was very nuanced.”

Lizzo also allegedly told the dancers they should be grateful since dancers typically get fired for weight gain, per CBS News.

“Everything that she stands for as an artist is a big reason as to why I think people stand behind her as much as they do,” Williams told CBS News. “To me, I just couldn’t sit with the fact that this was happening behind the scenes, and this is a big part of her fan base, but she’s kind of contradicting everything she stands for behind-the- scenes.”

Davis and Williams were fired in the spring of this year, while Rodriguez resigned shortly after, The New York Times reported.

Lizzo faces backlash

A headline on a recent Vanity Fair article reads, “Lizzo’s dethroning has been swift.”

Shortly after news of the lawsuit broke, Beyonce reportedly skipped over Lizzo’s name in “Break My Soul (Queen’s Remix)” at a concert Tuesday night. In the song, Lizzo’s name typically appears alongside artists like Nina Simone, Lauryn Hill and Nicki Minaj, honoring Black women in the entertainment industry, CNN reported.

Former employees of Lizzo are showing support for the lawsuit, per The Independent. Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison opened up about a negative experience working with Lizzo a few years ago and offered support to the dancers who filed the lawsuit.

“This kind of abuse of power happens far too often,” Allison said in a statement, per USA Today. “Much love and support to the dancers.”

The lawsuit has also generated significant criticism online, with many fans calling out the alleged discrepancy between Lizzo’s treatment of her dancers behind the scenes and her public image of empowerment and body positivity.

“Lizzo’s dancers made the show for me,” one fan wrote on Twitter. “If this is all true what a hypocrite. You can’t say live in your own skin and then criticize the dancers for gaining weight.”

But many fans online have also come to the singer’s defense, saying they will wait for the lawsuit to play out before making a judgment.

Just last month, Lizzo received wide praise for her interaction with a young fan in Australia who had been bullied on social media.

“They always tell me I’m not good enough,” the fan told Lizzo during the concert, per CNN.

Lizzo proceeded to invite the fan on stage and put her arm around her, telling the audience, “The words that we say have a long-lasting effect on people.”

The lawsuit has been filed — what happens next?

Diana Reddy, an assistant professor at the University of California, Berkeley’s School of Law, told The New York Times that it can be hard to prove a hostile work environment in the entertainment industry and that a settlement would be likely.

“Employment discrimination plaintiffs don’t fare particularly well in court,” Reddy told The New York Times.