The return of the blockbuster continues: 12 movies coming to theaters this fall

Following a couple of stale movie theater years, summer 2023 will go down as the season that welcomed back blockbuster movies. We invited “Barbie” with open arms (it has earned more than $1.2 billion at the box office) as well as “Oppenheimer” (which trails behind with $718 million in the box office). If we have proven anything in wake of Barbenheimer, it’s that audiences are eager to return to theaters to watch movies.

As the writers and actors strikes rage on, you might wonder if any good movies will come out this fall. Several movies and television shows have already been put on hold. But fear not: the return of blockbuster movies is far from over.

This season will bring with it a number of highly anticipated films, including “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” and “Dune: Part Two,” as well as a few fun surprises, such as Taika Waititi’s newest project, “Next Goal Wins.”

Without further ado, here are several movies coming to theaters this fall.

Fall movie releases

‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’

The “Big Fat Greek” Portokalos family is headed to Greece for a family reunion.

In the years since Toula’s (Nia Vardaolos) wedding to Ian (John Corbett), a lot has changed, including the passing of her father, whose dying wish was for the Portokalos family to visit his childhood village in Greece and reconnect with their roots. The Portokalos family is finally making that wish come true in a hilarious reunion full of romance, laughs and fun.

Release date: Sept. 8.

Rating: PG-13.

‘The Outlaw Johnny Black’

Cowboy Johnny Black (Micheal Jai White) is determined to gun down Brett Clayton (Chris Browning), the man responsible for his father’s death. He becomes a wanted outlaw while impersonating a preacher in a little mining town that has been seized by an infamous land baron.

Release date: Sept. 15.

Rating: PG-13.

‘Camp Hideout’

Noah (Ethan Dew) is a juvenile delinquent who makes a narrow escape from two big city criminals after stealing a top-secret gadget. He decides to hide out at a summer camp run by overzealous camp counselors Jake (Corbin Bleu) and Selena (Amanda Leighton). Blending in with his fellow campers is challenging for Noah, but they have his back when he needs to take down the criminals after his stolen gadget.

Release date: Sept. 15.

Rating: PG.

‘The Inventor’

Legendary painter Leonardo de Vinci (Stephen Fry) leaves Italy for France, where he can experiment, study the human body and invent extraordinary machines. Throughout his adventures, he is accompanied by the audacious French princess Marguerite de Nevarre (Daisy Ridley).

Release date: Sept. 15.

Rating: PG.

‘She Came to Me’

Composer Steven Lauddem (Peter Dinklage) is suffering from writer’s block. Following an intense breakdown breakdown after his last opera, Steven is unable to write his upcoming opera. Under a major time crunch, and at the request of his wife (Anne Hathaway), Steven embarks on a journey for inspiration — and finds more than he bargained for.

Release date: Sept. 29.

Rating: N/A.

‘Ordinary Angels’

While looking for a new sense of purpose, a struggling hair dresser (Hilary Swank) meets a widowed father (Alan Ritchson) working tirelessly to care for his two young daughters. His youngest daughter is critically ill and the family is drowning in medical bills. This fierce woman is determined to help and single-handedly rallies an entire community to give support.

Release date: Oct. 13.

Rating: PG.

‘Dune: Part Two’

United with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen, Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) seeks revenge against the conspirators who killed his father and destroyed his family. Preventing a terrible future is left in Paul’s hands and he must choose between the newfound love of his life and the fate of the universe.

Release date: Nov. 3.

Rating: PG-13.

‘The Marvels’

Carol Danvers (Brie Larsen), aka Captain Marvel, has reclaimed her identity from the Kree and is ready to return to duty. But while investigating a wormhole associated with the tyrannical Kree, her powers become entangled with astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Captain Marvel super-fan Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani). Now, the trio must work together to save the universe.

Release date: Nov. 10.

Rating: PG-13.

‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’

Decades before becoming the tyrannical leader of Panem, a teenage Coriolanus Snow (Tom Blythe) is determined to restore the Snow family’s social prestige. Burdened by a severe lack of resources, Snow sees an opportunity to rewrite his future when he mentors Lucy Gray Baird (Rachel Zegler), the female Hunger Games tribute from District 12.

Release date: Nov. 17.

Rating: PG-13.

‘Next Goal Wins’

The American Samoa soccer soccer team is notoriously bad. Their only claim to fame is a 2001 FIFA match they lost 31-0. All they want is to score one goal. When Thomas Rongen (Michael Fassbender) loses his coaching job, his only option is to coach the infamously terrible American Samoa team. He accepts the job begrudgingly and soon finds himself hopelessly devoted to helping the players succeed.

Release date: Nov. 17.

Rating: PG-13.

‘Trolls Band Together’

Poppy (Anna Kendrick) learns that Branch (Justin Timberlake) and his four brothers were once part of a wildly popular boy band. But when Branch’s pop star brother, Floyd (Troy Sivan), gets kidnapped by a pair of nefarious villains, it is up to Poppy and Branch to rescue him.

Release date: Nov. 17.

Rating: PG.

‘Wish’

In the fictional kingdom of Rosas, young Asha (Ariana DeBose) senses something sinister about the kingdom’s ruler, King Magnifico (Chris Pine). Her fears about the king prompt her to make a plea to the stars. Soon after, a real star comes from the sky to assist Asha to overcome rising evils in Rosas.

Release date: Nov. 22.

Rating: PG.

