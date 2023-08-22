‘I’ve been very lucky’: Bradley Cooper opens up about his sober journey

Bradley Cooper feels “very lucky” that he got sober when he did.

The actor appeared in a recent episode of National Geographic’s “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge,” where he reflected on his struggles with addiction and being 19 years sober.

While enduring a series of challenges in the Wyoming Basin, such as zip-lining across a 100-foot ravine, the Oscar nominee admitted that he feels “lucky” he overcame his addiction struggles and has made it 19 years sober.

Cooper was 36 when his career-defining role in “The Hangover” came along. Despite newfound levels of fame, he had already been Hollywood for a number of years and feels he never got “lost in the fame.”

As Cooper got candid about his Hollywood experience, Grylls was prompted to ask the actor, “But you definitely had some wild years?”

“In terms of alcohol and drugs, yeah. But nothing to do with fame, though,” Cooper revealed. “But I was lucky. I got sober at 29 years old, and I’ve been sober for 19 years. I’ve been very lucky.”

For his role in “A Star is Born,” Cooper had to face the demons of his past as he played a musician with alcohol addiction. His heartfelt performance earned him an Oscar nomination. Cooper claimed his own journey with sobriety made it “easier” to take on the role.

“That made it easier to be able to really enter in there,” he told Grylls. “And thank goodness I was at a place in my life where I was at ease with all of that, so I could really let myself go. I’ve been really lucky, Bear, with the roles I’ve had to play. I mean I really have.”

Cooper also shared how his father’s death from lung cancer in 2011 impacted his outlook on life and left him with a “nihilistic attitude.”

“I definitely had a nihilistic attitude after for a little bit, just like I (thought), ‘I’m going to die,’” the actor revealed.

“I don’t know, it was not great for a little bit, until I realized I had to just embrace who I actually am, and try to find a peace with that. And then it sort of evened out.”

Coming to terms with his father’s death also taught Cooper a little bit about how to be a good dad to his daughter, Lea.

“I mean, you learn from your predecessor’s mistakes. And I’ll make tons that hopefully Lea will learn from, and then being rigorous with myself to grow.”

Bradley Cooper credits Will Arnett with helping him get sober

When Cooper moved to Los Angeles for his role in “Alias” he felt like he “was back in high school,” which hurt his self-esteem, per USA Today. “I could not get into any clubs, no girls wanted to look at me. I was totally depressed.”

He was soon “fired” from his role on “Alias” and recovering from an injury to his Achilles tendon. Cooper admits he turned to “mean humor” to feel better. He credits actor Will Arnett for making him realize he had hit “rock bottom.”

“Will was like, ‘Hey man, do you remember we had dinner the other night? How do you think that went?’” Cooper said, per USA Today. “I remember being at the dinner thinking I was so funny, and I thought these two guys who were my heroes thought that I was so funny. I was like ‘I thought it was great. I thought I was killing.’”

Will Arnett set him straight.

“That was the first time I ever realized I had a problem with drugs and alcohol. The guy that I think is doing mean humor is telling me the truth and it changed my entire life,” Cooper added, per USA Today.

Cooper claims he feels much better since quitting alcohol.

“Quite honestly today I can sit in front of you and tell you I have self-esteem and it’s not related to any outside thing. I didn’t have that for 46 years,” said Cooper, per USA Today.