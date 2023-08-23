Where is the cast of ‘Suits’ now? Everything the ‘Suits’ cast has said about the series

Nearly five years after the conclusion of the legal drama “Suits,” the series starring Meghan Markle has made an impressive comeback — especially with Gen Z.

Last week, my 19-year-old sister informed me that she tore through the first two seasons of the series in under a week (which must be some sort of TV bingeing record) and has now entered Season 5 of the seemingly addictive show. When she is not at work or watching the series, she relies on “Suits” TikTok edits for her fix. Because SuitsTok is a thing now.

Here’s an example:

My sister is not alone in her ravaging obsession with the series. It seems like the legal drama has a chokehold on just about everyone with a Netflix subscription. In July, “Suits” broke a Nielsen streaming record for acquired programming, reports Deadline. During the week of July 3 to July 9, “Suits” racked up 3.7 billion viewing minutes, breaking its own previous record of 3.1 billion minutes viewed between June 26 to July 2.

So while everyone watches “Suits” for the second time — or maybe a first — we looked at what the “Suits” cast members have said about their time on the series and what acting roles they have taken since.

Here is what the “Suits” cast members have said about the series and what they are up to now.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, as Rachel Zane

I think it is safe to say Meghan has become the most notable cast member from “Suits.” After being written off the series in 2018 — to marry Prince Harry — Meghan made the leap from C-list actress to Duchess of Sussex. The legal drama remains Meghan’s most memorable role, as she left acting behind after leaving the series to focus on her new royal duties.

“I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change,” Meghan said of her decision to step away from acting, during a 2018 engagement interview with the BBC.

“It’s a new chapter, right? And also, keep in mind, I’ve been working on my show (‘Suits’) for seven years. So we’re very very fortunate to be able to have that sort of longevity on a series and for me, once we hit the 100 episode marker I thought, you know what, I have, I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work I’ve done there and now it’s time to, as you (Harry) said, work as a team with you.”

After less than two years as a royal, Meghan and Harry announced they were stepping away from full-time royal life. The couple later revealed they would “not be returning as working members of the Royal Family,” per PBS.

The formerly royal couple relocated to Montecito, California, where they run a production company, Archewell Productions. They share two children: Archie, 4, and Lilibet, 2.

Meghan’s first major Hollywood project following “Suits,” was the Netflix docuseries “Harry & Meghan,” which shared insights on the couple’s royal exit.

Working as producers, the couple will reportedly adapt the New York Times bestselling book “Meet Me at the Lake,” by Carley Fortune, into a Netflix movie, reports Deadline.

Gabriel Macht as Harvey Spector

After playing the tough, risk-taking lawyer Harvey Spector through all nine seasons of “Suits,” Gabriel Macht felt ready to take a break from the screen and spend some time with his family.

“It has been such a blessing for so many of us,” Macht told TV Insider of his time on the series.

“I feel I’ve put some creative good into the world and now I want to put some creative heart, more focus and energy into (being with) my wife and my family. And explore some other interests that I might have. You know, I think when you’re in Harvey’s head for so long, you sort of split in some ways. And so I’m looking forward to being in Gabriel’s mind.”

Macht reprised his role as Harvey Spector in 2019 for a single episode of the short-lived spinoff series, “Pearson.” Apart from his brief time on “Pearson,” Macht has remained off-screen and out of the spotlight.

Patrick J. Adams as Mike Ross

Patrick J. Adams filled the role of Mike Ross, the college burnout who earned a position at Pearson-Hardman despite lacking a law degree. Adams stuck with the show for seven seasons, but left the series in 2018 alongside his costar Meghan Markle.

During a 2018 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Adams shared that he was “interested in taking a break” from acting and felt his character, Mike Ross, was ready to be retired from the series.

“I had this voice in my head that said that we’ve told his story and if he hangs out longer, Mike is just going to be another lawyer on television. That didn’t feel right for him,” Adams told The Hollywood Reporter. “It didn’t feel right for where I was at in my life, either.”

Adams said he looked forward to spending time with his wife, Troian Bellisario, before taking on another role.

“It’s really nice to be with Troian, our dogs and to take the time to figure out exactly what shape I want to take my career after this,” he told The Hollywood Reporter, adding, “I need to make sure that the next thing I do is something I can really own and grow in and stay invested and interested in over however long the particular project is.”

In 2018, Adams and his wife welcomed a daughter, Aurora, and in 2021 a son, Elliot.

He has since acted in television shows such as the Disney+ series “The Right Stuff” and the Amazon Prime adaptation of “A League of Our Own.” Most recently, Adams starred in the thriller “He Went That Way” and played a lawyer once again in the series “Plan B.”

Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt

Louis Litt developed a reputation for many things. His love of cats. His borderline obsessive rivalry with Harvey Spector. His quirky catchphrases like, “You Got Litt.” He was also a wildly polarizing character among “Suits” fans. But no matter how much fans hated (or loved) Louis, Rick Hoffman loved playing him.

“I have the job of a lifetime,” Hoffman told Entertainment Weekly in 2017. “Louis Litt, I appreciate (him) so much. I can’t tell you.”

“It’s Louis’ innocence, Louis’ need for friendship,” Hoffman added. “He wants to be loved. He wants to be accepted.”

Hoffman briefly reprised his role as Louis Litt for the “Suits” spinoff series, “Pearson,” and played Dr. Swerdlow in seasons 5 and 6 of “Billions.” Other than that, he has not done much acting. But he did go viral this summer when a video of him gushing about Harry and Meghan’s royal wedding resurfaced on TikTok.

“Oh, the royal wedding. We went and we had the best weekend you could possibly. ... I don’t think I could have had a better weekend. We had the most fun weekend,” Hoffman gushes in the TikTok clip.

Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson

Gina Torres played the powerful founding Pearson Hardman partner, Jessica Pearson, for six seasons of “Suits.” When she wrapped up her time on the legal drama in 2016, Torres was “done.”

“I was done, and happily so,” Torres told Collider in 2019. “It was a character that I loved and loved playing. I felt like I was done, but absolutely left the door open for any possibilities to come in or out.”

At the conclusion of “Suits” in 2019, Torres reprised her role as Jessica Pearson in the short-lived spinoff series “Pearson,” in which Jessica has become a political figure.

“What made her such a beautiful fit, I believe, for spinoff, is that you really knew very little about her on ‘Suits.’ She served a very specific purpose, and she did so beautifully. And so, when you’re thinking of opening up her world, there were so many doors to walk through, and windows to crawl through, and things to explore, that it really was almost like a new woman,” Torres told Collider.

The spinoff series was canceled after just a single season on air. But Torres has still kept busy. She currently plays Tommy Vega on the drama series “9-1-1: Lone Star” and starred in the recent Netflix rom-com, “The Perfect Find.”

Sarah Rafferty as Donna Paulson

The role of Harvey Spector’s lovable legal secretary, Donna, was filled by Sarah Rafferty through all nine seasons of “Suits.” Following the conclusion of the series, Rafferty gushed about her character and what she will miss most about playing Donna during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“I will miss wearing her clothes, for sure. I will miss walking around in the shoes of a woman who is so deeply and authentically unapologetic for who she is, somebody who knows her value and has such incredible emotional IQ that she uses as her superpower and contributes to every professional and personal situation,” Rafferty told Entertainment Weekly.

“I really loved how feminine she was and is, even down to her clothes. I joke about the clothes, but she was really feminine and that was her strength. She was never trying to keep up with the men in a man’s world. She was her own woman in her own world. It rearranged my molecules in a very special way, and I’ll miss it and I’ll always carry it with me.”

Rafferty’s most notable role since “Suits” has been playing Dr. Pamela Blake on “Chicago Med.” She also appeared in a handful of episodes of “Grey’s Anatomy” and in the 2020 thriller “Browse.”

Katherine Heigl as Samantha Wheeler

Before joining the cast of “Suits” for its final two seasons, Katherine Heigl was already a prolific actress known for her roles in “Grey’s Anatomy” as well as rom-coms like “27 Dresses” and “Life as We Know It.”

As a big fan of the legal drama, Heigl was eager to join the cast as a character she would “actually want to be,” per Harper’s Bazaar.

“(My husband and I) binged the first five seasons in a week and became obsessed a couple of years back,” Heigl revealed to Harper’s Bazaar in 2018.

“Watching the show, and now being on the show where these characters combat each other has taught me that it really is OK — you can speak your piece and get into an argument with a close friend, and the world is not going to end. Life lessons from ‘Suits,’” Heigl added.

Most recently, Heigl starred in the Netflix series “Firefly Lane.” She also played a role in the 2021 thriller “Fear of Rain.”