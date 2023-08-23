FanX said the ongoing Hollywood strikes will have ‘minimal, if any impact’ on convention

As the writers and actors strikes continue, there are certain rules in place regarding publicity that have meant actors can’t walk the red carpet at the premieres of their new movies and shows.

Since actors strikes have resulted in actors leaving events like the “Oppenheimer” premiere and reportedly skipping out on the San Diego comic convention earlier this year, Deseret News asked FanX whether or not the strike would impact the convention, which is expected to have actors present.

FanX is a convention that takes place in Salt Lake City where shows, movies, artists, books and comic books with fandoms and cult followings are celebrated. This year, it will take place on Sept. 21-23 in the downtown area at the Salt Palace.

“The SAG-AFTRA strike should have minimal, if any, impact on how talent may choose to participate in our event,” FanX said in a statement issued to the Deseret News.

Here’s a look at some of the talent expected to appear at FanX in September, according to the guest list on the FanX website.

