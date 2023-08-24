‘Is there no redemption?’: Jennifer Aniston gets candid about cancel culture

Jennifer Aniston thinks it is time to cancel cancel culture.

During an interview with Wall Street Journal Magazine, which was published online this week, the “Friends” actress got candid about cancel culture — which refers to when a public figure is shunned for saying or doing something deemed morally unacceptable.

“I’m so over cancel culture,” Aniston told The Wall Street Journal.

“I probably just got canceled by saying that, I just don’t understand what it means. … Is there no redemption? I don’t know. I don’t put everybody in the Harvey Weinstein basket.”

Aniston elaborated on her own experiences with Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced former film producer who is currently serving a decadeslong prison sentence for rape and sexual assault, per the Deseret News.

“He’s not a guy, you’re like, ‘... I can’t wait to hang out with Harvey,’” Aniston said of Weinstein, per The Wall Street Journal. “Never. You were actually like, ‘... OK, suck it up.’”

Although Aniston said she hadn’t personally been harassed by Weinstein, she did recall a time the former Hollywood mogul “came to visit me on a movie to pitch me a movie.”

“I do remember consciously having a person stay in my trailer,” Aniston recalled of her experience, per The Wall Street Journal.

Weinstein told the publication that Aniston “never had any uncomfortable instances with me.”

Several Hollywood stars have expressed distaste for cancel culture

Dozens of Hollywood stars and public figures have spoken out against cancel culture in recent years. A-list stars such as Chris Pratt, Helena Bonham Carter, Lizzo and Ricky Gervais have all expressed a distaste for cancel culture.

During a 2022 interview with the U.K. publication The Times, English actor Bonham Carter criticized the idea that people’s professional careers can be canceled due to their personal lives.

“Do you ban a genius for their sexual practices? There would be millions of people who if you looked closely enough at their personal life you would disqualify them,” Bonham Carter said, adding, “You can’t ban people. I hate cancel culture. It has become quite hysterical and there’s a kind of witch hunt and a lack of understanding.”

Grammy-winning artist Lizzo shared a similar take on cancel culture via social media in January.

“This may be a random time to say this but it’s on my heart.. cancel culture is appropriation,” Lizzo wrote on X, the platform formally known as Twitter.

“There was real outrage from truly marginalized people and now it’s become trendy, misused and misdirected,” she continued. “I hope we can phase out of this & focus our outrage on the real problems.”

In February, “Full House” actor Candace Cameron Bure expressed how she has dealt with cancel culture, which has come after her for her faith. During an appearance on the podcast “Unapologetic with Julia Jeffress Sadler,” Bure said she was “canceled” for her comments on traditional marriage.

“Cancel culture is real, and it’s difficult, and it’s hard,” Bure said on the podcast.

Pratt, the Marvel star who got his start on the sitcom “Parks and Recreation,” has faced the harsh impact of cancel culture several times throughout his career. But it has not stopped him from sharing and defending his religious beliefs.

During an interview with Page Six, Pratt acknowledged that he has faced criticism for his beliefs.

“I sure do but that’s nothing new, that’s nothing new, you know?” Pratt told Page Six of the backlash he has received over his religious views.

“If I was of this world, they would love me just like that but as it is, I’ve chosen out of this world. That’s John 15:18 through 20,” Pratt continued.

“That’s the way it is, nothing new, 2,000 years ago they hated him, too,” he added, referencing Jesus Christ.

Even English comedian and actor Gervais has shared his opinions on cancel culture, which he described as “not cool.”

“If it is choosing not to watch a comedian because you don’t like them, that’s everyone’s right,” Gervais told Metro in 2020. “But when people are trying to get someone fired because they don’t like their opinion about something that’s nothing to do with their job, that’s what I call cancel culture and that’s not cool.”