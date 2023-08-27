12 Christian movies and TV shows to watch

From “The Chosen” to “Chronicles of Narnia,” there are numerous movies and TV shows with Christian themes.

What counts as a show or movie with Christian themes? It’s a broad category. For the purposes of this article, any movie that’s a Christian allegory, that has prominent Christian characters or tells a story about the origins of Christianity qualified.

Still, there are dozens of shows and movies that fit into this category. This list discusses 12 of them and gives information about the plot and rating of the show or movie.

Without further ado, here’s a look at 12 Christian films and TV shows you could consider watching.

‘Jesus Revolution’

What it’s about: Greg Laurie (Joel Courtney) meets hippie preacher Lonnie Frisbee (Jonathan Roumie) and pastor Chuck Smith (Kelsey Grammar) in Southern California. The film is based on the true story of the Jesus movement and includes stories of young people converting to Christianity after encountering Frisbee and Smith.

Rating: PG-13.

‘The Chosen’

What it’s about: Angel Original “The Chosen” is a series about the life, ministry, death and resurrection of Jesus (Jonathan Roumie). It’s a historical drama that recounts stories from the New Testament. Miracles like Jesus walking on water are included in the series.

Rating: TV-PG.

‘Miracles from Heaven’

What it’s about: Anna Beam (Kylie Rogers) becomes ill and undergoes serious treatment. She falls from a tree and she is uninjured by the fall, to the surprise of her parents Christy Beam (Jennifer Garner) and Kevin Beam (Martin Henderson). Then, her illness stops impacting her and her parents believe it’s a miracle story.

Rating: PG.

‘Facing the Giants’

What it’s about: The Shiloh Christian Academy Eagles have maintained their losing streak for several years. Head coach Grant Taylor (Alex Kendrick) is down on his luck and is searching for a solution to the team’s losing streak. Taylor and the team start to praise God on field and everything changes.

Rating: PG.

‘Unbroken: Path to Redemption’

What it’s about: Former Olympian and World War II solider Louis Zamperini (Samuel Hunt) was a prisoner of war. He comes home with PTSD and his life becomes difficult until he encounters Billy Graham. Zamperini develops faith in Jesus.

Rating: PG-13.

‘The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’

What it’s about: Four children (Skandar Keynes, Anna Popplewell, Georgie Henley and William Moseley) move from their house into a mysterious mansion. Through the wardrobe, they enter the world of Narnia and meet the lion Aslan (Liam Neeson). The movie is considered a Christian allegory.

Rating: PG.

‘Paul: Apostle of Christ’

What it’s about: Paul (James Faulkner) used to persecute Christians, but then he converted to the faith himself on the road to Damascus. This biopic goes through Paul’s upbringing, conversion, subsequent missions to evangelize, and imprisonment.

Rating: PG-13.

‘The Most Reluctant Convert’

What it’s about: When C.S. Lewis converted to Christianity due to the influence of friends like J.R.R. Tolkien, he referred to himself as “the most reluctant convert.” This movie is a biopic of Lewis, going over the important moments of his life, including his relationship with Floria Lewis (Amy Alexander) and Tolkien (Tom Glenister).

Rating: Not rated in the U.S. Here’s a link to a parent’s guide from Parent Previews.

‘Trek’

What it’s about: A group of Latter-day Saint teenagers go on a handcart trek. It’s a comedy full of squabbles and pranks as well as some spiritual experiences characters have while on the trek.

Rating: PG.

‘The Case for Christ’

What it’s about: Investigative journalist Lee Strobel (Mike Vogel) is working the crime beat for the Chicago Tribune when his wife Leslie Strobel (Erika Christensen) starts attending a Christian church. Lee Strobel decides to write about the historical evidence for Jesus’ resurrection with the intent to disprove it. Then, he undergoes a conversion.

Rating: PG.

‘Little House on the Prairie’

What it’s about: This series is an American Western historical drama about the Ingalls family who live in Minnesota. The show is about their day-to-day life and faith plays a major role in the show. It stars Michael Landon as Charles Ingalls and Melissa Gilbert as Laura Ingalls.

Rating: TV-PG.

‘Touched by an Angel’

What it’s about: When people on Earth are experiencing difficulties, some angels are sent down to help them. It’s a nine season series with the angel Monica (Roma Downey), the head angel supervisor Tess (Della Reese), Angel of Death Andrew (John Dye) and angel Gloria (Valerie Bertinelli) as recurring characters.

Rating: TV-G.