8 movies free (with ads) to watch online

While a subscription service like Netflix or Roku offers you a library of content for a monthly (or annual) fee, sometimes services will allow you to watch movies for free with ads.

These movies tend to skew on the older side, so it can give you a chance to revisit a classic or watch a movie you heard about for years, but never saw. Here’s a list of 8 movies that are free to watch with ads and where you can watch them.

Related 12 Christian movies and TV shows to watch

The Addams Family (1991)

Rating: PG-13. See Common Sense Media for more information.

What it’s about: A long-lost relative comes to visit the Addams family, or so the Addams family thinks. What ensues is a story about the macabre family with supernatural powers peppered with comic elements. Anjelica Huston, Christina Ricci and Christopher Lloyd are among the cast members.

Watch free with ads on YouTube TV.

Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer (2011)

Rating: PG. See IMDb for more information.

What it’s about: Third-grader Judy Moody (Jordana Beatty) finishes school, and in her typical impish fashion, goes on adventures during the summer.

Watch free with ads on Vudu.

Penelope

Rating: PG. See Common Sense Media for more information.

What it’s about: Heiress Penelope (Christina Ricci) is under a curse that gives her a pig snout for a nose, and the only way to break the curse is to fall in love. She has to fall in love with someone who is of the same economic status as her — or so the story goes. It’s a princess story with a twist.

Watch free with ads on YouTube TV.

Another Cinderella Story (2008)

Rating: PG. See IMDb for more information.

What it’s about: It’s a modern musical twist on the classic Cinderella story. Mary Santiago (Selena Gomez) is adopted by pop-star Dominique Blatt (Jane Lynch) and is treated like a maid by her mother and sisters. A masquerade ball puts her on the map, but her identity is concealed and a love story ensues.

Watch free with ads on YouTube TV.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding (2002)

Rating: PG. See Common Sense Media for more information.

What it’s about: The Portokalos family is one big happy family until Toula Portokalos (Nia Vardalos) falls in love with a man who isn’t Greek, Ian Miller, played by John Corbett, and the family has to come to terms with one another. It’s a romantic comedy with love triangles and family bonding.

Watch free with ads on Roku.

No Reservations (2007)

Rating: PG. See IMDb for more information.

What it’s about: Chef Kate (Catherine Zeta-Jones) is a top chef at a fancy restaurant when she becomes the legal guardian of her niece Zoe (Abigail Breslin). Kate needs to learn how to be there for Zoe and work with new chef Nick (Aaron Eckhart).

Watch free with ads on YouTube TV.

Becoming Jane (2007)

Rating: PG. See Common Sense Media for more information.

What it’s about: This Jane Austen biopic shows how the author (played by Anne Hathaway) grew up and fell in love with Thomas Langlois Lefroy (James McAvoy). Austen navigates writing “Pride and Prejudice” and dodging unwanted proposals.

Watch free with ads on YouTube TV.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days (2003)

Rating: PG-13. See IMDb for more information.

What it’s about: Journalist Andie (Kate Hudson) is writing an article about how to lose a guy in 10 days. Advertising executive Ben (Matthew McConaughey) makes a bet that he can make a woman fall in love with him in 10 days. The love story begins.

Watch free with ads on Pluto TV.