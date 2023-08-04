Here’s everything that’s new on Hulu this month

Between Netflix, Hulu, Max, Paramount Plus and much, much more, how can you be expected to keep track of all the new shows out there? Because Hulu adds so many films and TV shows — new and old — to their streaming services each month, here’s a comprehensive guide to everything new to Hulu this month.

What’s coming to Hulu in August 2023?

Per Hulu, here’s everything new that’s coming to Hulu in August 2023.

New and noteworthy

‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3

Release date: Aug. 8.

“Only Murders in the Building” returns for Season 3, with an even more star-studded cast. Paul Rudd! Meryl Streep! And much, much more.

It looks like, this season, Charles, Oliver and Mabel once again find themselves embroiled in the center of a murder mystery — this time, they’re solving the murder of Ben Glenroy (Rudd), the star of Oliver’s latest play.

Family-friendly entertainment

Looking for something to watch with the whole family? Here’s what’s available on Hulu this month.

‘The Croods’ (2013)

Follow the zany, prehistoric Crood family as they survive natural disasters, dinosaurs and more. Despite their patriarch’s paranoia, the family eventually ventures out of their cave — and hijinks ensue.

‘Eragon’ (2006)

Based off the wildly popular fantasy book of the same name, “Eragon” follows the titular character as he joins a group of rebels, with his dragon Saphira, to overthrow the evil king Galbatorix.

‘Hotel Transylvania’ (2012)

Adam Sandler is Count Dracula in 2012’s “Hotel Transylvania.” Dracula owns a monsters-only hotel with his daughter Mavis, in which a myriad of famous monsters reside: Frankenstein, a mummy and more. But on Mavis’ 118th birthday, she wants to see the human world — and Dracula and other monsters join.

The original ‘Jurassic Park’ franchise (1993 - 2001)

All three “Jurassic Park” movies are on Hulu this month. Follow Dr. Ian Malcom (Jeff Goldblum) as he and his colleagues navigate a world where cloned dinosaurs are on the Earth.

‘Shark Tale’ (2004)

“Shark Tale” follows Oscar (Will Smith), an ambitious but lonely fish who works at the Whale Wash. The film has a stacked cast, including Renée Zellweger as Angie, Robert De Niro as Don Lino, Angelina Jolie as Lola and much more.

Movies

Available Aug. 1

“A Dangerous Method” (2011).

“The A-Team” (2010).

“Australia” (2008).

“Cantinflas” (2014).

“The Craft” (1996).

“Crash Pad” (2017).

“Crush” (2002).

“D.E.B.S.” (2004).

“Damsels in Distress” (2011).

“Dance With Me” (1998).

“Darling Companion” (2012).

“Enemy of the State” (1998).

“Five Feet Apart” (2019).

“The Hills Have Eyes” (2006).

“In Time” (2011).

“Labyrinth” (1986).

“Leap Year” (2010).

“The Lincoln Lawyer” (2011).

“Love & Other Drugs” (2010).

“Midnight in Paris” (2011).

“Mortal Kombat” (2021).

“Moscow on the Hudson” (1984).

“Notting Hill” (1999).

“One for the Money” (2012).

“The One I Love” (2014).

“Ong-Bak: The Thai Warrior” (2003).

“Ong Bak 2” (2008).

“Ong Bak 3” (2010).

“Only Lovers Left Alive” (2013).

“Pandorum” (2009).

“Phone Booth” (2002).

“Practical Magic” (1998).

“The Punisher” (2004).

“Punisher: War Zone” (2008).

“The Pursuit of Happyness” (2006).

“RED” (2010).

“RED 2” (2013).

“Simply Irresistible” (1999).

“Stay” (2005).

“Stealing Harvard” (2002).

“Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine” (2015).

“Take This Waltz” (2011).

“Turistas” (2006).

“Tyler Perry’s Madea Goes to Jail” (2009).

“Unfaithful” (2002).

“Waking Ned Devine” (1998).

“We’re the Millers” (2013).

“What’s Your Number?” (2011).

“Zoom” (2006).

Available Aug. 4

“Accidental Love” (2015).

“Game Night” (2018).

“Labor Pains” (2009).

“Skinamarink” (2022).

“Supercell” (2023).

“Sweetwater” (2023).

“Winter Passing” (2005).

Available Aug. 9

“Bait” (2023).

“Enys Men” (2022).

Available Aug. 10

“Just Super” (2022).

“Polaroid” (2019).

Available Aug. 11

“Beautiful Disaster” (2023).

“Sam & Kate” (2022).

Available Aug. 14

“The Intruder” (2019).

Available Aug. 15

“The Brass Teapot” (2012).

“Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room” (2005).

“One Last Thing” (2005).

Available Aug. 16

“Miguel Wants to Fight” (2023).

“Thoroughbreds” (2018).

Available Aug. 17

“Four Samosas” (2022).

Available Aug. 18

“The Friendship Game” (2022).

“War of the Worlds: The Attack” (2023).

Available Aug. 19

“To Catch a Killer” (2023).

Available Aug. 20

“Amsterdam” (2022).

Available Aug. 22

“The Intern” (2015).

Available Aug. 23

“Trap Jazz” (2023).

Available Aug. 24

“How to Blow Up a Pipeline” (2022).

“My Fairy Troublemaker” (2022).

“Transfusion” (2023).

Available Aug. 27

“Malignant” (2021).

Available Aug. 29

“Snowpiercer” (2013).

Available Aug. 31

“Belle” (2013).

“The Fault in Our Stars” (2014).

“Finnick” (2022).

TV shows

Available Aug. 1

“Breeders,” fourth and final season premiere.

“Naruto Shippuden,” complete Season 8.

Available Aug. 2

“Reservation Dogs,” third and final Season Premiere

“Farm Dreams,” series premiere

Available Aug. 3

“Demons and Saviors,” complete docuseries.

Available Aug. 5

“Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War,” Season 1, Part 2 premiere.

Available Aug. 7

“Beyblade Burst QuadStrike,” Season 7B.

“Wicked Tuna,” Seasons 10–11.

Available Aug. 8

“Only Murders in the Building,” Season 3 premiere.

Available Aug. 9

“Moving,” series premiere

Available Aug. 13

“Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead,” Season 1 premiere.

Available Aug. 14

“Solar Opposites,” Season 4.

“America’s National Parks,” Season 1.

“Dr. Oakley, Yukon Vet,” Seasons 1–10.

Available Aug. 15

“Beach Hunters,” Season 4.

“Blood Runs Cold,” Season 1.

“Bride Killa,” Season 1.

“Cake Boss,” Seasons 6 and 10.

“Cake Wars,” Season 1.

“Container Homes,” Season 1.

“Dessert Games,” Season 1.

“Flea Market Flip,” Season 10.

“Insane Pools: Off the Deep End,” Season 1.

“Man vs. Wild,” Seasons 5–6.

“Murder in Paradise,” Season 2.

“My Strange Addiction,” Seasons 1–2.

“NASA’s Unexplained Files,” Season 1.

“Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta,” Seasons 5–6.

“Toddlers & Tiaras,” Season 7.

“Undercover Billionaire,” Season 1.

“Unexpected,” Season 4.

“Unusual Suspects,” Season 7.

Available Aug. 17

“Cold Case Files: DNA Speaks,” Season 1.

Available Aug. 21

“My Hero Academia,” Season 6, Part 1.

“Primal Survivor,” Seasons 1–5.

“Primal Survivor: Escape from the Amazon,” Season 1.

“Primal Survivor: Mighty Mekong,” Season 1.

“Primal Survivor: Over the Andes,” Season 1.

“Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens,” Season 2C.

Available Aug. 28

“The Conversations Project,” Season 1.

“Lost Treasures of Egypt,” Seasons 1–4.

“Secrets of the Zoo,” Seasons 1–5.

Available Aug. 29

“A Murder at the End of the World,” limited series.

Available Aug. 31