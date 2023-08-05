Cancel culture keeps coming for Candace Cameron Bure. But she’s still putting faith and family first

Cancel culture seems to come for Candace Cameron Bure as often as it does for Chris Pratt. Most recently, the Christian actress and mother of three had to shut down charges that she tried to have a transgender actor removed from the Netflix sitcom “Fuller House.”

The accusations came from Miss Benny, who played Casey, the first openly gay character in the “Full House” franchise. In a video posted to TikTok, the “Glamorous” star alleged that showrunners warned that “one of the Tanner sisters” was not keen on the actor being on the show.

“I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person allegedly was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show,” Miss Benny said.

Bure, who played D.J. Tanner on “Full House” and the subsequent Netflix spinoff, refuted the claims in a statement to People, saying the accusations are untrue. “I never asked Miss Benny’s character to be removed from ‘Fuller House’ and did not ask the writers, producers, or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show,” she said.

“‘Fuller House’ has always welcomed a wide range of characters,” she continued. “I thought Miss Benny did a great job as Casey on the show. We didn’t share any scenes together, so we didn’t get a chance to talk much while filming on set. I wish Miss Benny only the best.”

On putting faith first

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Bure has had to defend herself against cancel culture. In recent years, she faced backlash for her comments on traditional marriage.

A devout Christian, Bure’s religious values have been center stage throughout her entire career. On June 20 of this year, she launched Season 3 of her eponymous podcast, which features a co-host, Christian musician Katy Nichole.

Nichole joins Bure in the new season to discuss the inspiration behind each song on the singer’s debut album, “Jesus Changed My Life.”

“I am not a singer or a musician, but man, does music affect my life,” Bure shares in a clip of the new season. “This podcast isn’t about me; I made it for you. And I’m here to share open conversations with my friends about life’s challenges, celebrations and everything in between.”

In an effort to curate more faith-based content, Bure made headlines for her decision to leave the Hallmark Channel after 14 years. She joined the Great American Family network as chief creative officer early last year. Founded in 2021 by former Hallmark executive Bill Abbott, the family-friendly media company recently claimed the title of television’s fastest-growing network, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Renowned for her holiday-themed Hallmark films like 2008’s “Moonlight and Mistletoe” and 2021’s “The Christmas Contest,” Bure has partially credited the move to her desire to put Christianity back into Christmas movies.

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” she explained in a 2022 interview with The Wall Street Journal. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

Curating faith-based entertainment

Bure already has a new family-friendly Christmas movie on the way. She’s set to play a U.S. Army reservist and orthopedic physician in “My Christmas Hero,” which will premiere later this year as part of the network’s Great American Christmas franchise.

“Very excited to present another Great American Christmas film this year,” she wrote on an Instagram post. “So proud of this movie and all it represents!”

When she’s not recording new episodes of her podcast, producing films or acting on the big screen, the 47-year-old can be found balancing her own full house. She has three children — ages 21 to 24 — with her husband, former professional hockey player Valeri Bure. Married in 1996, the husband and wife operate their own winery, Bure Family Wines, in Napa Valley, California.

She spoke recently about how important motherhood is to her.

“Look at the season that I had within motherhood. God took me out of the industry for a good 10 years. I didn’t work in the industry so that I could be a mom,” she says on the new season of her podcast.

“And there were days I struggled and struggled. And yet God was laying the foundation for the next season of my life going back into the industry and being a voice for him,” she continued. “I wouldn’t have been able to speak about him had I not had those 10 years to be home with my kids. That gave me the time [to focus] on the Bible and my relationship with the Lord.”

Episodes of “The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast” are available to stream on AccessMore.com and YouTube.

