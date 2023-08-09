MrBeast sued by restaurant behind MrBeast Burger for $100 million

A week after YouTube star MrBeast sued the restaurant company he teamed up with to launch his virtual restaurant MrBeast Burgers — claiming the poor food quality was damaging his reputation — the company filed its own lawsuit against the social media star.

Virtual Dining Concepts, the ghost kitchen behind MrBeast Burgers, is seeking $100 million in damages, according to the lawsuit, obtained by Variety, which was filed on Monday in the Supreme Court of the State of New York for the County of New York.

MrBeast contracted with Virtual Dining Concepts in 2020 to launch MrBeast Burger, a virtual restaurant brand available to fans across the U.S. for delivery, according to the official MrBeast Burger website. MrBeast worked with existing restaurants where the food is prepared and delivered through food-delivery services.

Virtual Dining Concepts alleges that MrBeast, whose real name in Jimmy Donaldson, did not fulfill his contractual obligations such as publicity and promotional work and damaged the Virtual Dining Concepts brand with his negative commentary, all of which caused “enormous financial harm” to the company, reports The Verge.

“This case is about a social media celebrity who believes his fame means that his word does not matter, that the facts do not matter, and that he can renege and breach his contractual obligations without consequence,” the suit reads, per Variety. “He is mistaken.”

The lawsuit references dozens of since-deleted social media posts in which Donaldson writes “disparaging” remarks about Virtual Dining Concepts. One of the listed tweets reads: “If I had the ability to close (MrBeast Burger), I would have done so a long time ago sadly. Sometimes when ur young you sign a (expletive) deal,” reports The Verge.

In another since-deleted tweet included in the filing, Donaldson told his followers that he was “moving on” from MrBeast Burgers, per The Washington Post. Even though Donaldson removed the tweet, the company claims that the news headlines it generated remain. “As Donaldson had planned,” the lawsuit states, “the damage was done.”

MrBeast rose to fame for his family-friendly stunt YouTube videos. He is one of the most-followed and highest-paid YouTube stars in the world — his YouTube channels have earned him a net worth of $500 million, according to Forbes.

He runs multiple YouTube channels, including MrBeast Gaming, Beast Reacts, MrBeast 2 and Beast Philanthropy, as well as Feastables, a snack brand that sells chocolate bars, cookies and other sweet snacks.

Last week, Donaldson sued Virtual Dining Concepts over claims the burgers were “inedible” at times and alleges that the company has caused “irreparable harm to the MrBeast brand and MrBeast’s reputation,” reports the BBC.

It also claims the YouTube star “has not received a dime.”

“Because Virtual Dining Concepts was more focused on rapidly expanding the business as a way to pitch the virtual restaurant model to other celebrities for its own benefit, it was not focused on controlling the quality of the MrBeast Burger customer experience and products,” the lawsuit stated, per CNN.

In response to Donaldson’s lawsuit, lawyers for Virtual Dining Concepts said: “The complaint is riddled with false statements and inaccuracies and is a thinly veiled attempt to distract from Mr. Donaldson’s and Beast Investments’ breaches of the agreements between the parties, including Mr Donaldson’s recent false, disparaging statements regarding the MrBeast brand and VDC,” reports The Guardian.

Virtual Dining Concepts also accused MrBeast of filing a “meritless” lawsuit as a response to Virtual Dining Concepts’ refusal to give into his “bullying tactics.”