Tim Burton’s ‘The Nightmare Before Christmas’ is returning to theaters next month

Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. In recognition of the movie being one of Disney’s most classic holiday movies, the company is organizing screenings of the movie across the United States and Canada on Oct. 20.

There will be a special 4D version of the movie being screened at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, with the screening featuring specialty concessions, souvenirs and more, per Business Wire.

How is the 30th anniversary of ‘Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas’ being celebrated?

Another main event in the celebration of the 30th anniversary is Disney in Concert’s Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” at the Hollywood Bowl.

From Oct. 27-30, Danny Elfman, who composed the movie’s songs, will perform his classic songs along with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra and special guests. The movie will be streamed on the Hollywood Bowl’s screens during the concert, per Los Angeles Daily News.

According to Business Wire, other festivities include:



A collectible zoetrope vinyl that plays the movie’s soundtrack.

Disneyland’s annual transformation of the Haunted Mansion into Haunted Mansion Holiday, featuring Jack Skeleton and the movie.

Disney California Adventure is hosting the Oogie Boogie Bash, a Halloween party at the park, featuring Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Oogie Boogie Bash character.

Disneyland Hong Kong guests will be able to meet Jack Skellington and Sally, as they interact with guests in themed experiences around the park.

Disneyland Paris guests will also be able to meet Jack Skellington during the Disney Halloween Festival and Disney Enchanted Christmas.

Disney is also launching different product lines from a collection of licensees and retailers in celebration of the anniversary.

ABC will air Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” on Oct. 22 at 6 p.m. MDT. Disney Channel will also stream the movie on two different dates, Oct. 28 and Dec. 11. Disney+ subscribers are welcome to stream Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas Sing-Along” as many times as they want.

A restored and remastered version of the film in 4K Ultra HD is available on Blu-ray disc and digital.

Best Buy is exclusively offering a special Disney 100 anniversary Steelbook.

Is ‘Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas’ a Halloween or Christmas movie?

One of the biggest debates in popular culture is if Tim Burton’s “The Nightmare Before Christmas” is a Christmas or a Halloween movie. Some consider it both or even consider it a Thanksgiving movie.

To help settle this debate, Cosmopolitan created a list of arguments that make a case for the movie being a Christmas or a Halloween movie.

‘Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas’ as a Christmas movie:

The characters in the movie are affected by the Christmas spirit, even though they aren’t familiar with it.

The movie happens essentially during the Christmas season.

‘Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas’ as a Halloween movie: