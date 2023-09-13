7 underrated sitcoms to watch as the actors and writers strikes rage on

The Writers Guild of America strike is pushing five months. Members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists have been on strike for two months now. After months of ongoing strikes, fall television is feeling the heat.

Several fan-favorite TV shows such as “Abbot Elementary” and “Yellowstone” have halted production and likely won’t return with new episodes this fall, per The New York Times. Most networks are relying on reality TV and reruns to fill open space.

“It’s going to be a patchwork of different genres and whatever they have in the can that they can run,” media consultant Brad Adgate told Reuters of the broadcast schedules.

Viewers typically rely on fall TV for the best new releases of the season, but the television drought is forecasted to continue as strikes show no promising signs of letting up.

If you find yourself in need of a comedy, there are several sitcoms you probably haven’t seen before — and even if you have, these are all worth a rewatch.

As the writers and actors strikes rages on, fulfill all your TV needs with these available-to-stream sitcoms.

1. ‘A.P. Bio’

After missing out on his dream job, Harvard philosophy professor Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton) reluctantly accepts a position teaching Advanced Placement biology to high school students in his hometown of Toledo, Ohio.

On the first day of class, Jack informs his overzealous students that he has no intentions of teaching any biology. To keep his brainiac students busy, Jack enlists them to help sabotage his job-stealing nemesis and earn the position Jack believes he deserves.

Jack’s unorthodox teaching methods capture the attention of principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt), who struggles to keep Jack under control and prove he is in charge.

Where to watch: Peacock.

Rating: TV-14 for mild language and sexual content.

2. ‘The Grinder’

After several seasons playing a lawyer on hit television series “The Grinder,” Dean Sanderson (Rob Lowe) believes he has what it takes to be a real attorney. His brother, Stewart (Fred Savage), is not so sure.

The brothers could not be more different. Dean has the confidence and charm — but Stewart has the law degree. Eager to join the family’s law firm, Dean moves in with his brother and hopes to dive right into law practice, insisting his long-term role as a lawyer properly prepared him for the real thing.

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon Prime.

Rating: TV-PG for mild language.

3. ‘The Mick’

Mickey (Kaitlin Olsen) relies on her impressive street smarts to get by — she has a chaotic lifestyle and is always on the lookout for an easy payday. An opportunity for fast cash comes Mickey’s way when her billionaire sister is forced to flee the country as a means to avoid federal fraud charges.

Mickey is asked to remain in her sister’s Greenwich mansion. But the luxurious life comes at a price — Mickey must watch over her sister’s three spoiled, ill-mannered children.

Her unconventional parenting tactics take some getting used to for the kids, but Mickey proves she deserves to be in charge.

Where to watch: Netflix, Hulu.

Rating: TV-14, for language, drug and alcohol use and sexual content.

4. ‘Jury Duty’

“Jury Duty” is a hilarious reality hoax sitcom portraying a fake jury trial in the U.S. The 2023 sitcom has already been nominated for several Emmy awards.

Ronald Gladden dutifully shows up for jury duty in San Diego, California. He is unaware that every other person in the courtroom is an actor, including James Marsden — who plays a parody of himself. Nearly everything that happens inside and outside the courtroom is planned. Gladden struggles to keep up as the absurd court case unfolds.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video.

Rating: TV-14, for some language, sexual references and mild nudity.

5. ‘Happy Endings’

Alex (Elisha Cuthbert) and Dave (Zachary Knighton) are the heart of their dysfunctional friend group. But when Alex ditches Dave at the altar, the group of six friends must learn to cope with the consequences.

The exes eventually decide that they want to remain in each other’s lives. Alex and Dave rely on their tight-knit group of friends to adjust to their new reality.

The pack of friends stick together in Chicago as they lose jobs, find love and learn the ropes of adulthood.

Where to watch: Hulu.

Rating: TV-14, for some language.

6. ‘30 Rock’

Loosely based on the antics behind the scenes of “Saturday Night Live,” Liz Lemon (Tina Fey) is the head writer for a live sketch comedy show in New York City.

Lemon is perpetually single, disorderly and intensely committed to making her show a success. But her co-workers don’t make it easy. Lemon must learn to deal with an arrogant boss (Alec Baldwin), mentally unstable movie star (Tracy Morgan) and neurotic leading lady (Jane Krakowski).

Where to watch: Peacock, Hulu.

Rating: TV-14, for some language and sexual content.

7. ‘Unstable’

Rob Lowe and his son John Owen Lowe teamed up to create this Netflix sitcom depicting the hilarious nature of father-son relationships.

After the tragic death of his wife, eccentric entrepreneur Ellis Dragon (Rob Lowe) suffers from mental instability. In order to save his company and reputation, Ellis must prove he is stable enough to remain in charge and create innovative ideas.

Desperate for stability, Ellis convinces his introverted son, Jackson (John Owen Lowe), to move home and take a position at the company. Jackson struggles to create healthy boundaries with his spiraling father and convince him that his interests are worth pursuing.

Where to watch: Netflix.

Rating: TV-14, for some language and mild nudity.