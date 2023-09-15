‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ finally has an official trailer

Warner Bros. Discovery released the trailer for “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” this week. The forthcoming movie is the second movie in the franchise and comes five years after the release of the first “Aquaman” movie in 2018.

The movie follows Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman (Jason Momoa), who is now king of Atlantis and a father. He will be fighting alongside his half-brother, Orm (Patrick Wilson), to protect their kingdom and family from a new threat: Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). Black Manta is looking to avenge his father’s death and promises to “kill Aquaman and everything he holds dear,” per Variety.

Will Amber Heard return in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’?

One of the biggest questions about the “Aquaman” sequel is whether or not Amber Heard will reprise her role as Mera. During her defamation case against her ex-husband Johnny Depp, Heard declared that her role in the movie had been significantly reduced from the original script.

Last year, Variety reported that reports were circulating that Heard only appears in approximately 10 minutes of the movie. She appears in the trailer for “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” for about 2 seconds, which could be an indication that the rumors may be true, per Time.

However, the size of Heard’s role might not have been determined with real-life drama in mind. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” director James Wan said he always wanted the relationship between Arthur and Orm to be the focus of the second movie.

“I always pitched this to everyone from the get-go. The first ‘Aquaman’ was Arthur and Mera’s journey. The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm. So, the first was a romance action-adventure movie, the second one is a bromance action-adventure movie. We’ll leave it at that,” Wan told Entertainment Weekly.

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ trailer

When will ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ be released?

“Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” has a release date of Dec. 20, which is just one day before the five-year anniversary of the first movie’s release.

The first “Aquaman” movie is available on Amazon with an Amazon Prime subscription.