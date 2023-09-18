10 fall-themed Hallmark movies worth watching

Fall might be just as good a time as winter to snuggle up on the couch with a pumpkin-spice treat and watch a cheesy Hallmark movie.

The Hallmark network is notorious for its Christmas holiday-themed romance movies, but it’s also got quite a few fall-themed romance movies worth a watch.

Here are some of the best fall-themed Hallmark movies to enjoy this season.

1. ‘Pumpkin Pie Wars’ (2016)

Julie Gonzalo and Eric Aragon in “Pumpkin Pie Wars.” Bettina Strauss, Crown Media United States

Ten years ago, Faye and Lydia went through a personal fallout following the events of a local pumpkin pie contest. The women decided to professionally part ways and each open their own bakeries in Emeryville, Ohio.

Now, their children, Casey (Julia Gonzalo) and Sam (Eric Aragorn), are about to go toe-to-toe in the same pumpkin pie contest. The pair are meant to be competitive rivals, but they are actually falling hard for each other.

Where to watch: Peacock, YouTube TV, Philo.

2. ‘Falling for Vermont’ (2017)

Lauren McNamara, Benjamin Ayres, Julie Gonzzlo and Christian Michael Cooper in “Falling for Vermont.” Kailey Schwerman, Crown Media United States

Bestselling author Angela (Julia Gonzalo) is desperate to escape the intense media attention she gets. While making her way out of town, Angela is caught in a thunderstorm and crashes her car.

She is soon found wandering about town by a handsome doctor and single dad, Jeff (Benjamin Ayres). With no ID or memory of who she is, Jeff offers a room in his own home for Angela to stay while she recovers.

As Angela effortlessly takes to Jeff’s family life, she must decide if this is the lifestyle she truly wants to have.

Where to watch: Peacock, Amazon Prime, YouTube TV.

3. ‘Autumn Dreams’ (2015)

Jill Wagner and Colin Egglesfield in “Autumn Dreams.” Bettina Strauss, Crown Media United States

More than a decade after two teenage sweethearts have their spontaneous marriage annulled, they discover that a mistake in the paperwork means they are still husband and wife. When Annie (Jill Wagner) and Ben (Colin Egglesfield) reunite to finalize their divorce, they begin reminiscing on old times.

Where to watch: YouTube TV, Amazon Prime, Roku.

4. ‘Pumpkin Everything’ (2022)

Corey Sevier and Taylor Cole in “Pumpkin Everything.” Steven Ackerman, Hallmark Media

Up-and-coming author Amy Fox (Taylor Cole) is the next big thing. In the midst of her burgeoning success, Amy is called back home to her charming small town to help her grandfather. Amy’s grandfather, Tom, is aging and needs help maintaining his pumpkin-themed stop during its busiest season.

While at home, Amy confronts a former boyfriend (Corey Sevier) and finds the spark is still there.

Where to watch: fuboTV.

5. ‘October Kiss’ (2015)

Ashley Williams and Sam Jaeger in “October Kiss.”

Just before Halloween, Poppy Summerall (Ashley Williams) is hired by a workaholic widower (Sam Jaeger) to nanny his two young children. Eternally positive Poppy teaches the children about what matters most in life: unconditional love, family and joy.

Through a series of adventures, Poppy helps the children see the silver lining in everyday occurrences.

Where to watch: YouTube TV, fuboTV, Philo.

6. ‘Autumn in the City’ (2022)

Evan Roderick and Aimee Teegarden in “Autumn in the City.” Hugh Tull, Hallmark Media

Seeking a fresh start, Piper (Aimeé Teegarden) optimistically moves to New York City. She dedicates herself to two months in New York to find her passion.

As she goes between temp jobs, Piper gets to know her jaded neighbor, Austin (Evan Roderick), an aspiring writer. The pair gets close as they discover the city together and team up to start a children’s book project.

Where to watch: Philo, fuboTV.

7. ‘All of My Heart: Inn Love’ (2017)

Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliot in “All of My Heart: Inn Love.” Kailey Schwerman, Crown Media United States

Newly engaged Brian (Brennon Elliott) and Jenny (Lacey Chabert) are preparing for the grand opening of their bed and breakfast. While wrapping up the final tasks, a massive storm hits Bucks County and spoils their plans.

The upcoming grand opening is quickly approaching and funds are running out. Brian decides to head to Wall Street to make some quick cash while Jenny stays back to keep preparing the inn.

Where to watch: YouTube TV, Amazon Prime.

8. ‘Harvest Love’ (2017)

Ryan Paevey and Jen Lilley in “Harvest Love.” Kailey Schwerman, Crown Media United States

Widowed surgeon Luna (Jen Lilley) takes a visit to her family’s pear orchard during the autumn, hoping for a chance to reconnect with her son and step away from her busy lifestyle.

Once there, Luna catches feelings for the handsome farm manager, Will (Ryan Paevey), who is working on a project growing a hybrid pear. As the pair get to know each other, Will teaches Luna an important lesson on heritage.

Where to watch: YouTube TV, Amazon Prime.

9. ‘Under the Autumn Moon’ (2018)

Wes Brown and Lindy Booth in “Under the Autumn Moon.” Allen Fraser, Crown Media United States

When driven executive Alex (Lindy Booth) convinces her boss a ranch would make the perfect location for all their future company getaways, he agrees to let her check it out.

Alex’s plans change course when she meets the handsome owner, Josh (Wes Brown), who refuses to consider selling the land unless she can preserve the land’s deep history. Josh welcomes her to stay and experience the beauty of the ranch, and Alex begins falling in love.

When her boss shows up expecting a different deal, Alex is forced to choose between love and ambition.

Where to watch: YouTube TV, Amazon Prime.

10. ‘Love, of Course’ (2018)

Kelly Rutherford and Cameron Mathison in “Love, of Course.” Steven Ackerman, Crown Media United States

After Amy (Kelly Rutherford) drives to Oregon to drop her daughter (Makenzie Vega) off at college, she must return to her empty nest in Los Angeles alone.

But then the college’s director of administration offers Amy an opportunity to stay and help plan the annual Harvest Festival. Festival attendance has dropped in recent years because Noah (Cameron Mathison), the professor in charge, has tried to put an emphasis on “harvest” rather than “festival.”

Amy introduces Noah to clever ideas like pumpkin bowling. He teaches her about apple picking. Sparks begin to fly between the two, but Amy’s position is temporary and Noah has a tempting job offer in Australia.

Where to watch: YouTube TV, Amazon Prime.