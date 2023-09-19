Hulu + Live TV is on sale before next month’s price jump

Hulu’s live television package is nearly 30% off thanks to a special promotion that’s running through Oct. 11.

New subscribers can get three months of Hulu with Live TV for $49.99 a month before the price increases in October.

How much does Hulu + Live TV cost?

The streaming package is currently on sale for $49.99 a month. The subscription normally costs $69.99 a month but is set to increase to $76.99 next month, The Verge reported.

What does Hulu + Live TV include?

The Live TV package includes access to the ad versions of Disney+ and ESPN+, as well as Hulu’s library of shows and movies. It also offers over 90 live and on demand channels, according to Hulu.

Subscribers can also watch live sports on the ABC, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, FOX, FS1, TNT and NFL Network channels that are included in the package.

The package also includes a DVR feature. Subscribers can record Live TV programs and store them up to nine months on their DVR.

Some of the channels included in the package are:



ABC.

CBS.

NBC.

Fox.

Fox News.

CNN.

HGTV.

The Food Network.

The History Channel.

National Geographic.

What are some streaming alternatives to cable?

For consumers looking to move away from cable, there are plenty of options and several are currently on sale. The following streaming providers offer live TV packages:



Hulu + Live TV: Currently on sale for $49.99 a month.

YouTube TV: Currently on sale for $54.99 a month.

Sling TV: Both the Orange and Blue packages are on sale for $20 a month or you can get both for $27.50.

DirecTV Stream: Packages range from $64.99 to $154.99 a month.

Is Hulu included in Disney’s new Spectrum bundle?

Disney and Charter Communication settled their dispute by announcing a bundle between the two entertainment providers. The companies were previously at odds over carriage fees, the fees cable providers pay companies to carry their channels, according to CBS News.

This led to Disney-owned channels, including ESPN, being temporarily unavailable on Spectrum’s cable packages during the U.S. Open and the return of college football.

Spectrum customers can now get the ad-supported version of Disney+ with the Spectrum TV Select package. Customers with the TV Select Plus package will get Disney+ and ESPN+, according to a press release from Disney. A bundle including Hulu has not been announced.

