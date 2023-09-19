Mark Wahlberg on ending his acting career, family and faith

Mark Wahlberg might pivot from acting to directing soon.

The actor said in an interview that his future plans involve “working with some of the other great talents. Working with the next batch of great talent,” according to Variety.

This isn’t the first time Wahlberg has hinted his acting career might be winding down. After the release of “Father Stu” in 2022, he told Entertainment Tonight he’d planned on leaving Hollywood “sooner rather than later, probably.”

“Well I’m certainly working harder now than ever,” he said, per Variety. “Certain businesses, you kind of build them, pass them on or you exit. Hopefully my kids, we’ll see what their interests are, but I don’t think that I’ll be acting that much longer at the pace I am now.”

As Wahlberg looks toward phasing out his acting career, he also reflected on how he started producing.

“The reason why I started producing was because I didn’t want to sit around waiting for Brad Pitt or Tom Cruise or whoever was already established before me and were the guys at the time, and Leo (DiCapiro) ... to go and pass on a movie until I could get my hands on it,” the actor said, according to Fox News.

Wahlberg’s announcement that he will slow down his acting career comes one year after the “Instant Family” actor moved to Nevada because he wanted his kids to have a better place to grow up.

“It’s really giving the kids a chance to thrive,” he told Fox News. “It just has the best of both worlds. I know a lot of people, when they think Las Vegas, they think the Strip. But just about 15, 20 minutes away, there’s a whole lot of other amazing areas that are all about family and community.”

In this prior interview with Fox News, Wahlberg said he was looking to create a film studio in Las Vegas.

“There’s lots of opportunity for growth here. And the government, especially our new governor, is really looking for opportunities to create jobs outside of gaming,” Wahlberg said. “So we’re looking to create 10,000 jobs on the studio alone. The average salary would be $100,000 more than what it is now. We want to train people both in front of and behind the camera, create jobs, most importantly, first and foremost for locals.”

While Wahlberg hasn’t said what kinds of movies or shows he plans on making at his studio, he has previously said he wants to see Hollywood make “more meaningful content.”

After the release of “Father Stu,” Wahlberg told Entertainment Tonight, “I feel like this is starting a new chapter for me in that, doing things like this — real substance — can help people. I definitely want to focus on making more. I wouldn’t say necessarily just faith-based content but things that will help people.”

Wahlberg is a practicing Roman Catholic who has partnered with the prayer app Hallow and talked about his faith openly. The actor said, per Fox News, “It’s not popular in my industry, but, you know, I cannot deny my faith. It’s important for me to share that with people.”