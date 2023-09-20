10 movies millennials may find nostalgic

When millennials were growing up, some of the most famous and genre-defining movies were released. “Titanic” is a critics favorite for one of the best movies of all time and “Legally Blonde” transformed the genre of romantic comedies.

In that spirit, here are 10 iconic movies millennials may find nostalgic.

These streaming titles were recommended by VidAngel. All of these titles, except “Legally Blonde” and “Titanic,” are available to filter on VidAngel.

1. ‘Legally Blonde’

Sorority president Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon) enrolls in Harvard Law School after her boyfriend breaks up with her. Along the way, she makes friends, discovers who really cares for her and takes on a court case for Brooke Windham (Ali Larter).

Rating: PG-13.

Content concerns: Mild innuendo, some swearing and discussion of a murder case.

Critics score: 71%, per Rotten Tomatoes.

2. ‘Good Will Hunting’

Will Hunting (Leonardo DiCaprio) is a janitor at MIT, and he also has a brilliant mind when it comes to mathematics. He has a difficult life and has to learn to believe in himself.

Rating: R.

Content concerns: Some discussion of sex (no nudity) and strong profanity.

Critics score: 97%, per Rotten Tomatoes.

3. ‘The Breakfast Club’

Five high school students — a brain, a beauty, a jock, a rebel and a recluse — wind up in detention together, even though most of them typically don’t talk.

Rating: R.

Content concerns: Some discussion of sex, profanity including the F word, a student gets high and there’s references to drugs and alcohol.

Critics score: 89%, per Rotten Tomatoes.

4. ‘Forrest Gump’

Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) loves his best friend Jenny Curran (Robin Wright), but leaves her to join the army and have different life experiences. The entire time, he keeps thinking of her.

Rating: PG-13.

Content concerns: Brief nudity, sexual noises, some depictions of war violence, some profanity, drug use, abuse and bullying.

Critics score: 71%.

5. ‘Titantic’

Aristocrat Rose Bukater (Kate Winslet) is engaged to Cal Hockley (Billy Zane), and they are setting off to America on the RMS Titanic. She meets Jack Dawson (Leonardo DiCaprio), who made it onto the ship by luck. The two fall in love.

Rating: PG-13.

Content concerns: Some nudity, implied sex, peril as the ship sinks, violence as the ship sinks, some profanity, drinking, tense scenes and a main character tries to take her own life by jumping off the ship.

Critics score: 88%, per Rotten Tomatoes.

6. ‘13 Going on 30’

After Jenna Rink (Jennifer Garner) gets made fun of at her 13th birthday party, she wishes she were 30. The next day, she wakes up at 30 and has to grapple with the direction her life has gone.

Rating: PG-13.

Content concerns: Some discussion of sex, seduction, a few instances of profanity, mentions of drugs and alcohol.

Critics score: 64%, per Rotten Tomatoes.

7. ‘Dazed and Confused’

On the last day of high school in 1976, high school students and junior high school students try to make the most of their time left.

Rating: R.

Content concerns: Some sexual jokes, frequent profanity, frequent drug and alcohol use and some fist fighting.

Critics score: 93%, per Rotten Tomatoes.

8. ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’

Ferris Bueller (Matthew Broderick) and his girlfriend Sloane Peterson (Mia Sara) and best friend Cameron Frye (Alan Ruck) take a day off from school as their principal Ed Rooney (Jeffrey Jones) tries to catch them ditching school.

Rating: PG-13.

Content concerns: Some sexual references and discussion, a bloody nose, a dog attacks Rooney off-screen and some profanity.

Critics score: 82%, per Rotten Tomatoes.

9. ‘Jurassic Park’

Paleontologists Alan Grant (Sam Neill) and Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) are invited to Jurassic Park, which houses dinosaurs. The systems are shut down and they cannot leave the park as they encounter dinosaurs.

Rating: PG-13.

Content concerns: Moderate violence as dinosaurs attack each other and humans, some profanity, drinking and intense scenes.

Critics score: 91%, per Rotten Tomatoes.

10. ‘Clueless’

In a modern adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Emma,” Cher (Alicia Silverstone) and her best friend Dionne (Stacey Dash) become friends with the new girl, Tai (Brittany Murphy). Cher tries to set up her teacher Mr. Wendell Hall (Wallace Shawn) to raise her grades.

Rating: PG-13.

Content concerns: A man tries to grab and a kiss a woman who doesn’t want him to do that, discussion of sex, a character is robbed, characters almost get into a car wreck, some profanity and references to drugs and alcohol.

Critics score: 81%, per Rotten Tomatoes.