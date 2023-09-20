8 movies to bring in all the fall vibes

Whether you like it or not, fall has arrived. It is time to embrace the season with the help of fall movies that capture the essence of the season. These movies offer a little of everything fall: some spooky vibes, a return to school and fall romance.

Here are eight movies that capture autumn vibes.

1. ‘You’ve Got Mail’ (1998)

Kathleen Kelly (Meg Ryan) is struggling to keep her New York City boutique bookstore afloat. Joe Fox (Tom Hanks) is expanding his ever-growing bookstore chain with a new location across the street, which threatens to shut her shop down. In Kathleen’s eyes, putting her shop at risk is unforgivable.

However, when the pair meet anonymously online, they develop a romantic virtual relationship. Joe eventually discovers that the charming woman he has been chatting with online is actually his business rival. He keeps this discovery to himself as he wrestles with his complicated feelings.

Rating: PG for some language.

Where to watch: Max, Amazon Prime.

2. ‘Dead Poet’s Society’ (1989)

New English teacher John Keating (Robin Williams) is pushing the envelope at an all-boys preparatory school known for ancient traditions and high expectations. He uses unconventional teaching methods to connect with his students — who are under massive pressure from parents and teachers to excel.

As Mr. Keating shares his passion for poetry and arts with his students, he pushes Neil Perry (Robert Sean Leonard), Todd Anderson (Ethan Hawke) and others out of their shells and equips them with the confidence to pursue their dreams.

Rating: PG for some language and mild nudity.

Where to watch: YouTube TV.

3. ‘Hocus Pocus’ (1993)

Three hundred years have passed since the Sanderson sisters were executed in Salem, Massachusetts, for practicing dark magic.

On Halloween night, teenager Max Dennison (Omri Katz), his younger sister Dani (Thora Birch) and their new friend Allison (Vinessa Shaw) explore an abandoned house where the Sanderson sisters’ souls have been laid to rest. Max accidentally awakens the trio of diabolical witches.

To protect the children of Salem, Max, Dani and Allison must steal the witches’ book of spells and lure them back into their resting place.

Rating: PG for some scary sequences and some language.

Where to watch: Hulu, Disney+.

4. ‘Practical Magic’ (1998)

Sisters Sally (Sandra Bullock) and Gillian Owens (Nicole Kidman) were born into a family of witches. Throughout their lives, they have mostly avoided using magic as a means to avoid a generational curse, which threatens the life of any man they fall in love with.

After losing her husband, Sally swears off romance for the rest of her life. When the curse finally strikes Gillian, the sisters find themselves warding off a nosy detective, Gary Hallet (Aidan Quinn). Sally and Gillian must band together with magic to prove their innocence and stop the curse once and for all.

Rating: PG-13 for some violence and thematic elements.

Where to watch: Hulu.

5. ‘Knives Out’ (2019)

When acclaimed crime novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead in his estate after his lavish 85th birthday party, renowned detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) shows up to investigate. Every member of Harlan’s dysfunctional, money-obsessed family is a suspect. Blanc must sift through a web of lies to uncover the truth of what really happened that fateful night.

Rating: PG-13 for brief violence, some language and sexual references.

Where to watch: Hulu.

6. ‘School of Rock’ (2003)

When overzealous guitarist Dewey Finn (Jack Black) is thrown out of his bar band, the notorious slacker becomes burdened by debt and depression. Desperate for work, Dewey takes a substitute teaching job at an elite private elementary school intended for his former bandmate, Ned Schneebly (Mike White). Posing as Ned, Dewey rejects all school curriculum to teach his students about hard rock. As he gets his class in touch with their rock sides, Dewey sees the potential for redemption at the Battle of the Bands.

Rating: PG-13 for some rude humor and drug references.

Where to watch: Paramount+.

7. ‘E.T. the Extra Terrestrial’

A kindhearted boy named Elliot (Henry Thomas) befriends a gentle alien who has become stranded on Earth. Elliot brings the friendly creature to live with him in his California suburban home and names him E.T. With help from his brother and sister Gertie (Drew Barrymore), the siblings decide to keep E.T. a secret and shield him from the public eye.

When E.T. becomes sick, the government intervenes, leaving Elliot is a dire situation.

Rating: PG for language and mild thematic elements.

Where to watch: Rent from Apple TV, YouTube TV or Amazon Prime.

8. ‘Rudy’ (1993)

Rudy Ruettiger (Sean Astin) has had a lifelong dream of playing football at the University of Notre Dame, but he doesn’t have the grades, money for tuition or skills to qualify. That won’t stop him. Determined to earn a place at the university, Rudy overcomes his dyslexia and proves himself worthy of admission to the school.

As a student, Rudy continues to fight for a spot on Notre Dame’s football team. He is only half the size of most players, but he has more than enough spirit and determination to keep him fighting.

Rating: PG for mild language.

Where to watch: Peacock, BYUtv.