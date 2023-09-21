‘The Hunger Games’ is returning to theaters — in more ways than one

Katniss Everdeen is coming back to the big screen.

Ahead of the release of “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” on Nov. 17, “The Hunger Games” will return to theaters for two days: Oct. 15 and Oct. 18.

Details are available on the Fathom Events website. Check the website to see more information about locations and tickets.

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” is a prequel, which tells the stories of Lucy Gray Baird and Coriolanus Snow. Here’s a closer look at the cast, trailers, plot details and release date of the upcoming film.

‘Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ cast

The main cast includes, according to Lionsgate Entertainment:



Rachel Zegler.

Tom Blyth.

Peter Dinklage.

Hunter Schafer.

Josh Andrés Rivera.

Jason Schwartzman.

Viola Davis.

‘Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ trailer

Lionsgate Entertainment has released two different official trailers for the movie.

The first trailer shows Snow (Blyth) becoming a mentor for the 10th Hunger Games. He meets the creator of the games, Casca Highbottom. Snow is told, “There has been a change this year. ... Your role is to turn these children into spectacles, not survivors.”

Lucy Gray Baird (Zegler) is chosen as District 12’s tribute. Snow becomes her mentor. Since it’s a trailer, not many details are shown, but it does also show Snow becoming a peacekeeper later on.

‘Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ plot details

The film, which is a prequel to the “Hunger Games” world of Katniss Everdeen, takes place 64 years before the first movie.

Lionsgate Entertainment’s description of the film reads, “‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ follows a young Coriolanus ... who is the last hope for his failing lineage, the once-proud Snow family that has fallen from grace in a post-war Capitol. With his livelihood threatened, Snow is reluctantly assigned to mentor Lucy Gray Baird ... a tribute from the impoverished District 12.”

“But after Lucy Gray’s charm captivates the audience of Panem, Snow sees an opportunity to shift their fates. With everything he has worked for hanging in the balance, Snow unites with Lucy Gray to turn the odds in their favor. Battling his instincts for both good and evil, Snow sets out on a race against time to survive and reveal if he will ultimately become a songbird or a snake,” the description says.

‘Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ release date

“The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” will release in theaters on Nov. 17.

