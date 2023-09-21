Everything we know about the upcoming ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ stage production

The popular Netflix series “Stranger Things” is coming to the stage. In 2023, a spinoff to the series will hit the stage on the West End in London. The show will explore Hawkins before extraterrestrial monsters took over, when our favorite character’s parents were young.

“With rehearsals now underway, it’s a joy to discover the world of ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ with our ferociously talented cast and watch the alchemy amongst our entire company grow as we together explore this new play. They’re an extraordinarily gifted group of actors, and we can’t wait to share this origin story with audiences,” co-directors Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin said in a statement, per Variety.

The story is written by “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry.

What is the ‘Stranger Things’ play about?

Set in Hawkins in 1959, “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” explores the small, humdrum Indiana town before Will Byers went missing and a young girl with supernatural powers fought off an army of extraterrestrials.

It was a simpler time. The young residents of Hawkins faced the typical challenges of growing up: failing car engines, a desperation to move on to bigger things as well as a desire for acceptance and professional success.

Hawkins is shaken up by the arrival of a young Henry Creel, whose family soon discovers a fresh start in a new town is not enough to get rid of the shadows of their past.

The series features fan favorite characters such as the young Jim Hopper, Joyce Byers, Bob Newby, Henry Creel and Dr. Brenner.

“OK nerds, time to gather your party and investigate...” the “First Shadow” Instagram page posted with an ominous video clip containing “easter eggs” for the plot.

Official logline for ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’

“Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper’s (Lloyd) car won’t start, Bob Newby’s (Buckley) sister (Williams) won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado (Pappas) just wants to graduate and get the h— out of town. When new student Henry Creel (McCartney) arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn’t so easy … and the shadows of the past have a very long reach,” per the official “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” website.

Who is cast in the ‘Stranger Things’ play?

“Stranger Things: The First Shadow” has been cast and according to “Stranger Things” creators Matt and Ross Duffer, the actors involved are “phenomenal.”

“The cast of ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ is nothing short of phenomenal,” said the Duffers, per Deadline. “These actors brilliantly explore the early days of many fan favorites — including Hopper, Joyce, Bob, Henry and Dr. Brenner — while also bringing new characters to vivid life. We couldn’t be more thrilled and can’t wait for you to meet them all live on stage. See you in London, nerds!”



Shane Attwood as Chief Hopper: Atwood will play the younger version of Jim Hopper. Atwood is a prolific actor known for roles in “King Lear,” “Playing With Grownups” and “Cyrano de Bergerac.” He has also had several television roles.

Several other new and returning characters include Calum Ross as Walter Henderson; Michael Jibson as Victor Creel; Ella Karuna Williams as Patty Newby; Lauren Ward as Virginia Creed; Matthew Pidgeon as Father Newby; Louis McCartney as Henry Creel; Oscar Lloyd as James Hopper Jr and Kemi Awoderu as Sue Anderson, per the official “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” website.

When does ‘Stranger Things: The First Shadow’ come out?

The stage production of “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” will open on Dec. 14 in the Phoenix Theater in London’s West End, as reported by Variety.

When does ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 come out?

Production for the fifth and final season of “Stranger Things” was put on halt indefinitely until the ongoing Hollywood writers and actors strikes are resolved, per People.

“Writing does not stop when filming begins,” Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer wrote on X. “While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike. We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong.”

