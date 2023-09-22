‘The Blind Side’ actor Quinton Aaron says he makes good memories when he visits Utah

At the 2023 FanX Convention in downtown Salt Lake City, I caught up with Quinton Aaron, an actor known for his role as Michael Oher in “The Blind Side.”

With the SAG-AFTRA strikes ongoing, actors couldn’t answer questions about past projects, so I asked Aaron what his visit to Utah has been like.

It’s not the actor’s first visit to the Beehive State. He told me he’s been here two other times and loves visiting. “I love the atmosphere, I love the scenery, I love people,” he said.

“I love the weather,” he added. “I’m weird, I like snow.” Aaron said his upbringing in New York has contributed to his love of snowy places.

While here in Utah this time around, Aaron said he found a restaurant he loved to eat at.

His team took him to Rodizio Grill, a Brazilian steakhouse located in Salt Lake City. “The food there was crazy good,” he told me.

Aaron said whenever he comes to Utah he develops good memories. His favorite place in Utah he’s been so far is Deer Valley, where he loves the picturesque houses, the views and the ski resorts.

The first time he visited Utah, he went to Park City and stayed at a log cabin mansion. It was 2018 and he traveled to Utah for Sundance Film Festival. “I didn’t even want to leave the house, it was so much fun. We had a personal chef, we had everything,” he told me, “And the views were crazy.”