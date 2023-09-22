What to expect at the first-ever ‘Chosen’ fan convention

ChosenCon, or The Chosen Insiders Conference, will take place for the first time on Oct. 14 and 15 in Dallas, Texas, at the Hilton Anatole Hotel.

It’s a fan convention only for “The Chosen,” a popular series about the life, ministry, death and resurrection of Jesus (played by Jonathan Roumie).

While tickets for the in-person event are sold out, tickets are still available for a livestream of the event.

Here’s a look at what you can expect at The Chosen Insiders Conference.

Some cast members, writers and crew, including director and creator Dallas Jenkins, are expected to be available for attendees to meet at the conference, per the conference’s website. There will be panel discussions that include information on “new projects never before discussed publicly.”

The conference will also give attendees “a first look at a Season 4 teaser,” according to The Chosen TV Series Instagram account. Roumie, Jenkins, Paras Patel (who plays Matthew), Jordan Walker Ross (Little James), Amanda Jenkins, writer Annie F. Downs and others are expected to be in attendance as special guests.

More specific details are forthcoming.

When does Season 4 of ‘The Chosen’ come out?

Season 4 of “The Chosen” is expected to be released in January or February 2024.

