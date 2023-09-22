It’s been more than three decades since Candace Cameron Bure made her “Full House” debut as DJ Tanner. This week, the actor celebrated landing the career-defining role.

“Today also marks 36 years since becoming DJ Tanner, what a ride! So blessed!” Bure wrote on Instagram. The post was accompanied with a throwback photo of Bure in her character DJ’s wedding dress.

In the time since retiring her role on the popular sitcom, Bure starred in several Hallmark network movies, reprised her character DJ Tanner in the spinoff series “Fuller House” and joined the Great American Family network.

During recent years, Bure became a controversial figure for her comments on traditional marriage, but she has remained committed to creating faith-based content and putting her views on faith and family first.

Here’s a look at the latest on Candace Cameron Bure.

Where is Candace Cameron Bure now?

Bure continues to star in movies with the Great American Family network.

In an upcoming holiday movie, “My Christmas Hero,” Bure will play Dr. Ramsey, a U.S. Army reservist and orthopedic physician who is committed to serving military service members and their families. Ramsey is on a mission this Christmas to honor a fallen soldier, per the Great American Family network.

“We are proud to tell a story that honors our U.S. veterans this Christmas season. From WW2 to present day veterans, we shine the spotlight on their heroic work as well as aftercare needs,” Bure said, per Deadline. “We have a talented cast and crew and are thrilled to bring it to our Great American Family audience.”

Bure made her Great American Family debut in 2022 with the movie, “A Christmas ... Present.”

Great American Christmas returns to television in October with reruns. The network premieres new movies on Saturdays and Sundays.

Why did Candace Cameron Bure leave the Hallmark network?

Following a successful 13-year stint on the Hallmark channel, Bure announced she would take her talent to the Great American Family network, where she could focus on curating “faith-filled programming.”

Bure made her debut to the network in 2008 in “Moonlight and Mistletoe,” has starred in 29 more Hallmark movies, including one of the network’s top-rated Christmas movies, “Switched for Christmas,” per Today. Her work on the Hallmark network earned her the title “Christmas Queen.”

In a 2022 interview with Variety, Bure said she looked forward to “develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch,” while working with the Great American Family network.

Bure was under contract with Hallmark for a “very, very long time,” she told Variety. Her contract with Hallmark ended the same year that Abbot, the former CEO of Hallmark, launched Great American Family.

“We were well into negotiations with Hallmark Channel for renewing. And as every business person knows, you’ve got to do what’s right for contracts. It didn’t work out with Hallmark and so we started talking to Bill,” Bure told Variety.

“We have to build this network. We have to let people know that we’re there and to be aware of it and get the distribution out everywhere. But this is going to be content that is trusted, that’s wholesome, that’s family-friendly,” Bure told Variety.

Candace Cameron Bure shares opinions on traditional marriage

Last year, Candace Cameron Bure faced a slew of criticism when she revealed that the Great American Family network will only feature “traditional marriage” in its films.

Bure’s comments came in wake of Hallmark’s first movie centered on a gay romance, “The Holiday Sitter,” which premiered on the network in December 2023.

In an interview with the The Wall Street Journal last year, Bure further explained her reasons for leaving the Hallmark network, noting a desire to “promote faith programming.”

“My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” Bure said. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

Due to new leadership, Bure said that she believed the Hallmark Channel had evolved into a different network than the one she started at.

When asked if the Great American Network would include same-sex couples as leads in movies, Bure said, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

Bure later apologized for her comments, claiming she never meant to “offend and hurt anyone,” and blamed “the media” and “the toxic climate in our culture” for “seeking to divide us,” the actor shared via Instagram.

“I am a devoted Christian,” wrote Bure. “I am called to love all people, and I do. If you know me, you know that I am a person who loves fiercely and indiscriminately. My heart yearns to build bridges and bring people one step closer to God, to love others as well, and to simply be a reflection of God’s huge love for us all.”