Usher to headline 2024 Super Bowl halftime show. Here’s what to expect

The headliner for one of the most anticipated shows of the year has been announced.

Usher will headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show, the singer announced Sunday.

In a video posted by Apple Music to social media, Kim Kardashian calls Usher up to tell him that he will be performing at the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show in Las Vegas.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before,” Usher said in a statement. “Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

What to expect from the Usher Super Bowl halftime show

The eight-time Grammy winner will likely play his older hits, such as “DJ Got Us Fallin’ in Love,” “U Got It Bad,” and “Yeah!”

Usher could play songs from his album “Coming Home,” which will be released on the same day as the halftime show, according to Billboard.

When is the Super Bowl halftime show?

The 58th Super Bowl halftime show will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11, 2024.

Previous Super Bowl halftime show headliners:

Usher will join a star-studded list of halftime show headliners, including the likes of Rihanna, The Weeknd and Lady Gaga.

Below is a list of Super Bowl halftime headliners from the past decade:

