Sunday, September 24, 2023 | 
Taylor Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game. Here are the best reactions on social media

Swift was decked out in red seated next to Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, in a box, igniting reactions from Swifties and Chiefs fans

By Sarah Gambles Sarah Gamblessgambles@deseretnews.com
AP23267773513827.jpg

Taylor Swift, right, watches from a suite alongside Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, inside Arrowhead Stadium during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

Ed Zurga, Associated Press

Taylor Swift accepted Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce’s invitation to attend one of his games Sunday night. Her attendance at the game set fire to X, formerly known as Twitter, and other social media platforms, with both Chiefs fans and Swift fans sharing their thoughts on the possible budding love story.

Swift is considered the biggest star of the summer, due to her epic 3 1/2-hourlong Eras Tour show, which includes more than 146 dates across five continents. Kelce is also experiencing a notable year after playing in the Super Bowl in February and having a solid start to his 2023-2024 season as a starting tight end for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs defeated the Chicago Bears 41-10 on their home turf on Sunday, providing Kelce and Swift something to celebrate after the pair were filmed leaving together after the game.

Earlier this summer, Kelce attended one of Swift’s shows in Kansas City and shared on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he hoped to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it but never got the chance.

“I threw the ball in her court and told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’” he said, per The Associated Press.



Swift was seated in a box next to Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, and cameras panned to the 12-time Grammy winner multiple times throughout the game, especially to get her reaction to Kelce’s 3-yard touchdown catch during the third quarter.

After the game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters he heard she might be at the game and wanted to make sure Kelce put on a good show for her.

“I heard she was in the house,” Mahomes said, per ESPN. “... I knew I had to get it to Trav.”

Screenshot_2023_09_24_at_8.29.38_PM.png

The NFL’s official TikTok account changed its bio description to say, “9/24/23. Taylor was here,” to highlight Swift’s attendance at the Kansas City Chiefs game.

Screenshot

The National Football League even changed its official TikTok account to say “9/24/2023. Taylor was here.”

Here are some of the reactions from the No. 2 trending topic on X Sunday night.

