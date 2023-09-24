Taylor Swift attended a Kansas City Chiefs game. Here are the best reactions on social media

Taylor Swift accepted Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce’s invitation to attend one of his games Sunday night. Her attendance at the game set fire to X, formerly known as Twitter, and other social media platforms, with both Chiefs fans and Swift fans sharing their thoughts on the possible budding love story.

Swift is considered the biggest star of the summer, due to her epic 3 1/2-hourlong Eras Tour show, which includes more than 146 dates across five continents. Kelce is also experiencing a notable year after playing in the Super Bowl in February and having a solid start to his 2023-2024 season as a starting tight end for the Chiefs.

The Chiefs defeated the Chicago Bears 41-10 on their home turf on Sunday, providing Kelce and Swift something to celebrate after the pair were filmed leaving together after the game.

Taylor Swift is HERE for the Chiefs game 👀 pic.twitter.com/46SW4gEodz — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

Earlier this summer, Kelce attended one of Swift’s shows in Kansas City and shared on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he hoped to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it but never got the chance.

“I threw the ball in her court and told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit,’” he said, per The Associated Press.

Swift was seated in a box next to Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, and cameras panned to the 12-time Grammy winner multiple times throughout the game, especially to get her reaction to Kelce’s 3-yard touchdown catch during the third quarter.

After the game, quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters he heard she might be at the game and wanted to make sure Kelce put on a good show for her.

“I knew she [Taylor Swift] was in the house…. so I knew I had to get the ball to Travis.” - Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback on Travis Kelce’s touchdown!pic.twitter.com/crFG5Rwld1 — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) September 25, 2023

“I heard she was in the house,” Mahomes said, per ESPN. “... I knew I had to get it to Trav.”

The NFL’s official TikTok account changed its bio description to say, “9/24/23. Taylor was here,” to highlight Swift’s attendance at the Kansas City Chiefs game. Screenshot

The National Football League even changed its official TikTok account to say “9/24/2023. Taylor was here.”

Here are some of the reactions from the No. 2 trending topic on X Sunday night.

“Taylor Swift is at Arrowhead” pic.twitter.com/INrtM3how5 — Sarah Griffin (@skg_18) September 24, 2023

Travis Kelce talking to Taylor Swift after the game asking her if she saw his touchdown pic.twitter.com/Znh5LalZrU — A Nobody’s Burner Account (@clevelandidiot) September 24, 2023

Nobody has had a cooler 2023 than Momma Kelce. Both sons in a Super Bowl and now she’s sitting next to Taylor Swift? What a life. pic.twitter.com/QtIWZC7vOZ — evan (@evanmlapointe) September 24, 2023

What a start to the Taylor Swift Era for the @Chiefs 😆 pic.twitter.com/PCSab0CbpJ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

Travis Kelce begging his teammates to let him score one in front of Taylor Swift pic.twitter.com/oFQFUtyNMX — Kevin Wilemski (@kevinwilemski) September 24, 2023

When the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce rumors are true pic.twitter.com/h4P20AEuyA — Mike (@mjkyleii) September 24, 2023

the NFL broadcast writing staff prepping for the Taylor Swift lyric puns seeing her at the Chiefs game with Travis Kelce’s mompic.twitter.com/Mr25KAAVmv — T (@trinawatters) September 24, 2023

travis kelce when taylor swift actually showed up to his game: pic.twitter.com/PkifBnKTsj — jaden 🪻 (@everwh0res) September 24, 2023

me looking at all of the photos and videos of taylor at the chiefs game today

pic.twitter.com/6lvILu5pjr — bailey 🩵 (@enchantedbails) September 25, 2023

This is the photo that will be in US history books and it will be call

the Swift Revolution:



A time when Taylor starts to hang out with an American football player instead of British singers/actors 🫡 https://t.co/dSf30gJaRa — k.0rzechowski (@0rzechowskiK) September 25, 2023

Me joining my family to watch the chiefs game pic.twitter.com/MaYCPTNvlv — ava 💌 (@thislllove) September 24, 2023

travis rnpic.twitter.com/kwC79Lw9V1 — babes dont threaten me(ghan) with a good time (@babyouremyqueen) September 24, 2023